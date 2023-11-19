"This is elite advertising": Stanley Cup survives fire in viral video, company president wins hearts by offering to replace damaged vehicle

Stanley Cups became the talk of the town online after a viral TikTok video by Danielle Turner showcased that while her car had been destroyed in a fire, her Stanley Cup, which had ice in it, was the only thing that remained unharmed. The woman's TikTok, posted on Wednesday, November 15, reached the president of the company, Terence Reilly, who offered to replace her damaged car.

Social media users believed that the company's rather astonishing move was a great marketing tool and showered praise on the company's president for his offer. People were also stunned by the fact that the cup still had ice in it after the fire.

Netizens lauded the marketing genius of the company (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

"Genius marketing" - Social media users react to the viral video featuring the Stanley Cup

In the video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, Danielle Turner on her account, @danimarielttering, showcased the aftermath of a fire that had broken out in her car the day before. The fire had destroyed her car and everything in it was charred and destroyed, except for a Stanley cup that was left in the cupholder. Netizens were left stunned when she shook the cup and revealed that it still had ice in it.

"Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu," she captioned the post.

The video went viral and has garnered 74.8 million views as of this writing. It also reached the president of the company, who offered to replace the damaged vehicle. The company's decision was lauded by social media users.

The product was successfully marketed to millions, who took to the comments section of @theshaderoom's Instagram post and stated that they wished to buy the company's cup after witnessing its durability and the president's response.

Netizens react to the situation (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens react to the situation (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens react to the situation (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens react to the situation (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens react to the situation (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

The company's president's response

A day after the video was uploaded, it reached the president of the company, Terence Reilly, who released a TikTok video on the brand's official account. He was glad that the TikTok user was safe after the ordeal and thanked her for sharing the video as it proved that "Stanley's are built for life."

Expand Tweet

The president acknowledged some comments about sending Danielle free cups, which he said that the company was going to do. However, apart from that the president also offered to replace her vehicle and asked her to check her DM for further details.

"We've never done this before and we'll probably never do it again, but we'd love to replace your vehicle," Reilly said.

The post was captioned:

"Stanley has your back ❤️"

Danielle later released another TikTok and said that she almost passed out after seeing the president's video. She was extremely grateful to the company for their gesture and felt "blessed beyond belief." She also thanked the viewers whose comments made the company take notice of her video.