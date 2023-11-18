What is the Penny method dating trend? Sinister practice begins to take over TikTok 

Another dating trend named the Penny method has come to light, and it has been garnering attention. Recently, several dating trends came to light, including breadcrumbing, ghosting, zombing, and peek-a-boo. However, the latest one being talked about is the "Penny method," which is being called a sinister trend.

The penny method is gaining traction on TikTok, and it's all about gradually reducing the effort put into a relationship until the person you're dating is content with mere breadcrumbs of affection.

Lifestyle influencer Erika Tham recently shed light on this controversial method in a video, expressing her disbelief at the calculated approach. According to Erika, the process starts with showering the partner with extravagant gestures akin to "feeding her hundred dollar bills" to capture her interest. However, the twist comes as the giver intentionally decreases the effort by 10%, going from 100 to 90.

What is this Penny method dating trend all about? Here's what you need to know

Erika explains that the person on the receiving end of the 'penny method' may notice the drop in effort but is unlikely to bring it up without sounding 'crazy.' The method then takes a manipulative turn as the giver raises the effort back up to 95, creating a psychological illusion that the partner has gained 5% even though the effort is still 5% less than the initial stage.

The cycle continues, gradually reducing the effort until the partner becomes accustomed to receiving minimal attention. As Erika puts it, they go from receiving "hundred dollar bills" to eventually being content with mere "pennies," all while feeling like they've gained value.

The video, which has garnered almost seven million views, has sparked a wave of concern among viewers, particularly women who fear falling victim to this manipulative dating tactic.

Social media users reacted to the viral video of Erica Tham about the new dating trend

As internet users came across this video, they were quick enough to share their views. Several social media users reacted to that by saying that this makes them sick. At the same time, others responded to this by saying that this dating trend is purely evil and they are not ready for this.

Social media users' response (Image via snip from TikTok/@ericatham)

Comments on the video express shock, with one person saying, "This makes me sick," and another stating, "My jaw dropped." Some users labeled the penny method as "evil" and even pleaded for divine intervention, saying, "Help us, God."

Critics even argued that this dating trend promotes a toxic approach to relationships, emphasizing manipulation over open communication and genuine connection.