Novak Djokovic's belief system is two-pronged — he believes in a higher power's influence on the proceedings while also having the conviction that he's in control of his actions.

Djokovic is one win away from his third French Open title and a men's record 23rd Major trophy. Having registered his 26th win of the season when he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, he will regain the World No. 1 ranking if he defeats Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, June 10.

When he takes to the court against Ruud, the Serbian will be playing his 34th Grand Slam final and seventh in his past eight Majors. He is also the second-oldest finalist in Roland Garros tournament history.

Speaking to the Serbian media after his 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Alcaraz, Djokovic spoke about the power of visualization and turning to 'angels for protection.

“Visualisation is an integral part of my preparation before every match: every season, for that matter. For something to become reality, one first has to picture it in one’s mind, to see it happening. I’ve experienced it so many times in my life: visualization is just another confirmation of how powerful we are as human beings, but it needs to be worked on,” he said. (via Tennis Majors)

“Of course, God is always there, you need to pray, and to pray to angels for protection and help in some moments when you need a bit of luck,” he added.

While being a believer in divine interventions, Djokovic stated that he also believes in being in control of how his life pans out.

“I am a big believer, I believe in divine intervention, but at the same time I believe that I am pulling the strings – it depends on me what my life will look like and the outcome of my matches. Of course, the opponent has a lot to say as well, but I believe that you need to finish 50 percent of your work before even stepping out on the court,” he said.

Djokovic also emphatically stated that he won't look back in regret if he fails to add the Roland Garros title to his already overflowing trophy cabinet.

“My preparation is very thorough and professional – even if I lose, I have no regrets, because I know I’ve done everything in my power to be the best,” he expressed.

“I know what to do” - Novak Djokovic exudes confidence ahead of Casper Ruud clash

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open.

Novak Djokovic now holds an 80-4 win-loss record at the French Open when winning the first set. The 2015 final against Stan Wawrinka was the last time he lost a match after taking the opening set in the competition.

The Serbian's last defeat at a Grand Slam came one year ago at the hands of Rafael Nadal in Paris.

Casper Ruud stands between Djokovic and the Coupe des Mousquetaires, an opponent he has never lost against. He leads the Norwegian 4-0 in the head-to-head, with two wins coming on hardcourts and two on clay.

While Djokovic is aware that Ruud likes operating on clay, he is also confident in his own abilities and preparation.

“I know what to do, how to approach the preparation for the finals. Casper is a clay court specialist, last year’s finalist here, that says enough about his level. I think that he learned a lot of lessons playing Rafa in the finals last year, so I expect him this time to be more solid and to believe more that he can win,” he said.

