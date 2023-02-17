"This is embarrassing": Jeffree Star comes under fire for comments against trans and non-binary people

Influencer and make-up mogul Jeffree Star recently found himself in hot waters after making questionable remarks against trans and non-binary people during his interview with Taylor Lewan's podcast, 'Bussin' With The Boys,' released on Thursday, February 14, 2023.

Referring to trans and non-binary people, the social media star told Lewan:

"I'm not into all the other bullsh*t. The 'they' and 'them.' And all that extra sh*t that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f*cking houses. They just started to make up more sh*t."

Needless to say, internet users were disappointed and irritated at the YouTuber. A User @magic_mikkee, commented:

mikey @magic_mikkee @MisterPreda but after all these years of him considering himself not a “he” or “she” and an alien … LOL this is embarrassing honestly @MisterPreda but after all these years of him considering himself not a “he” or “she” and an alien … LOL this is embarrassing honestly

"You're embarrassing, Jefferson": Internet users slam Jeffree Star for conservative comments about neutral pronouns

As Jeffree Star's podcast interview went viral, netizens called him out for being desperate for "five seconds of fame." Some pointed out that he profited and built a career on being "different" and "androgynous." They called him a narcissist and criticized his past behavior.

Pointing out his past instances of problematic behavior, user @Inkiadk, sarcastically remarked:

"Jeffree Star... aka the same person who has been called out numerous times for lying, racism, sabotage, and bullying is invalidating non binary people? Who could've probably guessed..."

Exasperated netizens pointed out Star's old interview where he remarked that he could be addressed using "any pronouns," as he was "an alien." One user Petunia, @xrmqstb7zydddd, called him hypocritical, stating:

Petunia Petals @xrmqstb7zydddd 🏻 I love how @JeffreeStar is on vidoe saying he identifies as an alien but is bashing they/thems. It’s giving hypocrisy and given his racist past (likely present too) y’all really need to leave him in 2005 I love how @JeffreeStar is on vidoe saying he identifies as an alien but is bashing they/thems. It’s giving hypocrisy and given his racist past (likely present too) y’all really need to leave him in 2005 💅🏻 https://t.co/AJ8RNB9FLW

Others brought up another of his past interviews in 2017, where he remarked that gender ambiguity can be found in "anything." Calling him out on previous comments, user Kendall [email protected], stated:

"So just in case it wasn't already clear, @JeffreeStar is a grifter who will throw the entire LGBTQ+ community under the bus if it makes him that bag."

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter addressing Jeffree's interview:

Daniel Preda @MisterPreda All that money, all that success and still? Jeffree Star is a sad, empty, little shell of a human who is desperate for an additional 5 minutes of fame. The game is over. Try a different approach. Do some good in the world. Maybe start by healing the trauma buried inside you. All that money, all that success and still? Jeffree Star is a sad, empty, little shell of a human who is desperate for an additional 5 minutes of fame. The game is over. Try a different approach. Do some good in the world. Maybe start by healing the trauma buried inside you.

sugar_bunny(1).zip 📁 @allegedlyangelo We can add Jeffree Star hating non-binary people to his ever-growing list of bigotry 🫠 This was actually disgusting to hear coming straight out of his mouth. I am not exaggerating. We can add Jeffree Star hating non-binary people to his ever-growing list of bigotry 🫠 This was actually disgusting to hear coming straight out of his mouth. I am not exaggerating. https://t.co/J9DNtOCUBo

Mrs. Morningstar⭐️ @fox20_mrs @MisterPreda I don’t see the problem it’s true just be who you are why stress so much bout a pronoun just be you whatever that may be @MisterPreda I don’t see the problem it’s true just be who you are why stress so much bout a pronoun just be you whatever that may be

aunty cathy @notyouraunty_ ) entire image has been rooted in bending gender binary???



deluded can’t understand how @JeffreeStar thinks non-binary people aren’t valid or deserving of respect/space when their () entire image has been rooted in bending gender binary???deluded can’t understand how @JeffreeStar thinks non-binary people aren’t valid or deserving of respect/space when their (😁) entire image has been rooted in bending gender binary???deluded

chris @christxlmeth @MisterPreda made a career on being different and an outsider and basically being nonbinary and androgynous without the wording we use today, but it’s all been for only his benefit. Narcissists tend to see themselves as the exception to all the rules, and it makes sense that he’s now @MisterPreda made a career on being different and an outsider and basically being nonbinary and androgynous without the wording we use today, but it’s all been for only his benefit. Narcissists tend to see themselves as the exception to all the rules, and it makes sense that he’s now

Harmonia @guzzlingguzma @allegedlyangelo Literally always branded himself as “an alien” and using any pronouns but now is back tracking lolol @allegedlyangelo Literally always branded himself as “an alien” and using any pronouns but now is back tracking lolol https://t.co/3JIkSSUyra

Hunter Woodlawn @snowgothh @MisterPreda His career has been declining rapidly for years, but I never thought he’d start spewing right wing talking points to attract new fans / business. Pathetic. 🤣 @MisterPreda His career has been declining rapidly for years, but I never thought he’d start spewing right wing talking points to attract new fans / business. Pathetic. 🤣😭

yara @yarasjam i hate the internet why is jeffree star suddenly famous again like he wasn’t exposed as a racisti hate the internet why is jeffree star suddenly famous again like he wasn’t exposed as a racist 😣😣😣😣 i hate the internet

tay @tayinmanbeauty @JeffreeStar Im disappointed you’re denying non binary people. If anything you should be supporting our community. @JeffreeStar Im disappointed you’re denying non binary people. If anything you should be supporting our community.

More about Jeffree Star's rant on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast

Prior to the interview, the fashion mogul teased his followers about having an "NFL Boo." However, he was just teasing his interview with NFL star Taylor Lewan.

Besides his bigotry-laced rant on the podcast about gender identity, particularly calling the use of they/them pronouns "stupid," he also remarked that conservatives like him because he is "real." He stated:

"That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real... You’re not they and them. You’re trans — you’re male, or you’re female. And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they?’ What the f*ck does that mean? It’s stupid!"

Host Lewan suggested that he too didn't understand non-binary people and added that Jeffree Star was the "perfect vessel" to inform everyone that they/them pronouns do not exist.

Following the backlash, the influencer and entrepreneur addressed the controversy through an Instagram story. In the story, he is seen commenting that he "never said" that "non-binary people don't exist." He argued that he does not like pronouns, pointing out that he himself is a part of the LGBTQ community.

