"This is embarrassing": Jeffree Star comes under fire for comments against trans and non-binary people

Influencer and make-up mogul Jeffree Star recently found himself in hot waters after making questionable remarks against trans and non-binary people during his interview with Taylor Lewan's podcast, 'Bussin' With The Boys,' released on Thursday, February 14, 2023.
Referring to trans and non-binary people, the social media star told Lewan:
"I'm not into all the other bullsh*t. The 'they' and 'them.' And all that extra sh*t that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f*cking houses. They just started to make up more sh*t."
Needless to say, internet users were disappointed and irritated at the YouTuber. A User @magic_mikkee, commented:
"You're embarrassing, Jefferson": Internet users slam Jeffree Star for conservative comments about neutral pronouns
As Jeffree Star's podcast interview went viral, netizens called him out for being desperate for "five seconds of fame." Some pointed out that he profited and built a career on being "different" and "androgynous." They called him a narcissist and criticized his past behavior.
Pointing out his past instances of problematic behavior, user @Inkiadk, sarcastically remarked:
"Jeffree Star... aka the same person who has been called out numerous times for lying, racism, sabotage, and bullying is invalidating non binary people? Who could've probably guessed..."
Exasperated netizens pointed out Star's old interview where he remarked that he could be addressed using "any pronouns," as he was "an alien." One user Petunia, @xrmqstb7zydddd, called him hypocritical, stating:
Others brought up another of his past interviews in 2017, where he remarked that gender ambiguity can be found in "anything." Calling him out on previous comments, user Kendall [email protected], stated:
"So just in case it wasn't already clear, @JeffreeStar is a grifter who will throw the entire LGBTQ+ community under the bus if it makes him that bag."
Here are some more comments seen on Twitter addressing Jeffree's interview:
More about Jeffree Star's rant on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast
Prior to the interview, the fashion mogul teased his followers about having an "NFL Boo." However, he was just teasing his interview with NFL star Taylor Lewan.
Besides his bigotry-laced rant on the podcast about gender identity, particularly calling the use of they/them pronouns "stupid," he also remarked that conservatives like him because he is "real." He stated:
"That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real... You’re not they and them. You’re trans — you’re male, or you’re female. And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they?’ What the f*ck does that mean? It’s stupid!"
Host Lewan suggested that he too didn't understand non-binary people and added that Jeffree Star was the "perfect vessel" to inform everyone that they/them pronouns do not exist.
Following the backlash, the influencer and entrepreneur addressed the controversy through an Instagram story. In the story, he is seen commenting that he "never said" that "non-binary people don't exist." He argued that he does not like pronouns, pointing out that he himself is a part of the LGBTQ community.