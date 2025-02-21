This is genuinely scary" — Internet reacts to Clone Robotics co-founder saying its "human-robot" Protoclone can “bleed to death” if stabbed

On Wednesday, February 19, Clone Robotics uploaded a video demonstrating the movements of its first anatomically accurate synthetic human, called Protoclone, on X.

Ad

The co-founder of Clone Robotics tweeted that Protocone "will bleed out" if somebody stabs it. This was in response to an X user who asked "if the average human" would be able to fight it "with a bat."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip was retweeted by @PopBase on Friday, February 21, and has since gone viral, receiving more than 557K views, 4K likes, and 1K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"this is genuinely scary."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens appeared to be upset about companies like Clone Robotics for "pushing the boundaries of technology," while others remarked on the terrifying background music attached to the clip.

"People keep pushing the boundaries of technology until one day humans are no more," commented an X user.

"Damn 5 minutes of seeing our world and it already hung itself," added another one.

Ad

"Why bro use the terrifying music like that," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others speculated how long it would take the robots and AI to reach the conclusion that humans were a "cancer" to the universe.

"How long before robots/AI determine humans are cancer to the universe..," posted a fourth netizen.

"There's so many movies explaining why we should not be doing this. Burn it immediately," replied a fifth one.

Ad

"Ok this is nightmare fuel," added a sixth user.

"it appears to be missing a muscle that would make sales skyrocket," commented a seventh one.

Clone Robotics is a Poland-based robotics company focused on building musculoskeletal superintelligent androids "with the most human-level hands in the world to solve common problems of daily life," ReadWrite reported.

Protoclone features more than 200 degrees of freedom

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clone Robotics' major reveal of Protoclone on Wednesday is the first full glimpse of the synthetic human robot. A full-length Protoclone features over 200 degrees of freedom.

According to R&D World, it is built from 3D-printed polymer bones with 1,000 Myofiber muscles that can contract under pressure. The fused joints of the Protoclone reinforce its stress points, enabling it to move in smooth, flowing motions rather than the usual robotic jerks.

Per the media outlet, the Protoclone's frame has microchannels through which water circulates, helping it dissipate the heat and allowing the Myofibers to function without overheating.

Ad

Clone Robotics opened orders for humanoid robots last month

A still of Torso 2 by Clone Robotics working in the kitchen. (Image via X/@clonerobotics)

The Protoclone comes over a month after Clone Robotics officially opened orders for its first humanoid robot designed with synthetic systems that mimic all human biological systems.

Ad

The robot, named Alpha, positioned humanoids as AI-enabled learning devices created to help people around the house, ThomasNet reported (on January 3, 2025). It can follow users around and retrieve and hold the items they ask it to. When it's time for the humanoid to rest, it charges itself.

Alpha is equipped with the Telekinesis training platform used to master basic household skills like making sandwiches, pouring drinks, vacuuming floors, doing laundry, turning on and off lights, shaking handles, setting a table, and loading and unloading a dishwasher. It can even fire off a number of witty dialogues when trained to.

Ad

Alpha's unique construction makes it distinguished from its competitors, including Figure and Tesla's Optimus. The robot is designed with an artificial muscle technology called Myofiber, which attaches all of its musculotendon units to their accurate points anatomically on all of its 206 bones—the same amount as our body contains.

The humanoid relies on 4 depth cameras for vision, 70 inertial sensors to help with position and movement, and 320 pressure sensors for force feedback. Clone Robotics has developed 279 units of these limited-edition robots. However, the company hasn't demonstrated a completely functional Alpha to the public yet.

Ad

The video clip posted by Clone Robotics featured Protoclone hanging from the ceiling. They've to show the prototype walking independently, like its competitors, including Boston Dynamics' Atlas and Tesla's Optimus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback