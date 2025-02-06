On February 4, Lil Pump took to Instagram to share an Artificial Intelligence-doctored photo of himself sitting alongside Selena Gomez. In the same, the latter appeared to be making a mournful face as he gleamed on. Netizens have now taken to social media to troll the rapper for the social media move.

In the doctored image where the duo sat next to each other, Lil Pump was seen grinning as the Emilia Perez actress sat next to him and appeared to cry.

The former wrote in the caption:

“She crying for no reason I’m happy bc trumps back”

The Instagram post comes after Selena Gomez went viral online for shedding tears on the internet over the Trump administration’s latest immigration and deportation policies.

It is important to note that the photo posted by Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, is not real. As per the image posted by Garcia, it was created by the Grok AI-website.

Reacting to the same, one netizen said:

Several others expressed discontent over the 24-year-old’s Instagram post, with reactions reading:

“Very weird behaviour and I hope she sues,” an X user said.

“Really she looks so cute crying,” another internet user said.

“No one cares what Lil Pump thinks,” a netizen said.

Lil Pump has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump for years now. He has backed the latter multiple times on his Instagram account while also sharing images of the duo together.

Back in 2020, Trump also invited him to a rally and introduced the Miami emcee as “Lil Pimp.” Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“This why his music tanked,” an X user said.

“He could probably make his music tolerable by using AI too,” another internet user said.

Last year, the emcee stated on Instagram that he would leave America if Kamala Harris ended up winning the presidential election. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Notice how he had to use AI because she’d never be near him,” an X user said.

“He’s irrelevant now,” another platform user said.

White House slams Selena Gomez for her support for immigrants

The White House took to their social media platforms earlier this month to respond to Selena Gomez’s video of her crying over the deportation of immigrants.

They said in a social media post-

“Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn’t Cry for Our Daughters.”

In the video that was posted on the White House’s official social media handle, three mothers of the children who were killed by undocumented individuals spoke out about Gomez’s supposed one-sided video on immigration.

One of the mothers, Alexis Nungaray, whose daughter Jocelyn was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, said:

“Seeing that video, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually genuine and real because she’s an actress.”

Selena Gomez had not publicly responded to the same, but celebrity chef and model Chrissy Teigen did not mince her words. The latter told TMZ on Monday, February 3:

“I love her [Selena Gomez]. Empathy should never be frowned upon or made fun of, and the fact that the White House has enough time to even make a statement or a video about this is f**king preposterous and disgusting and lame and loser behavior.”

Selena Gomez had not responded to Lil Pump’s social media post either.

