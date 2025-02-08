"‘Woke’ and its just being a decent human being" - Netizens react as Kanye West says he was woke in the past

On Friday, February 7, 2025, Kanye took to X, spending hours allegedly criticizing and cursing women and minorities, and raving about Diddy and Hitler.

At one point, the 49-year-old musician shared an old photo of himself wearing a T-shirt reading, "Say no to N*zis," with the caption:

"I used to be woke too."

As Ye's rant went viral, internet users were quick to react.

"‘Woke’ and its just being a decent human being," one commented.

Many commented on the rapper's use of the term "woke" negatively. Here are some comments as seen on X:

"What the internet has done to the term 'woke' is insane," one wrote.

"'Woke' and it's respecting basic human rights," another noted.

"'Woke' and it's basically having morally good opinions and being human," a user commented.

Others criticized Ye for clout chasing. Many even remarked that they missed the old Kanye.

"He’s using 'woke' for clout. Understand that EVERYTHING Kanye does is to stay relevant," one added.

"I miss the old kanye," another remarked.

"I never wanna see you guys use the 'he made graduation' excuse ever again," a person stated.

"I can say whatever the f*ck I wanna say forever" - Kanye West during his recent social media meltdown

In his X rant, Ye praised Hitler, adding he did not like or trust any "Jewish person." He even went on to add that he was sober. In a separate post, the rapper noted:

"I can say whatever the f*ck I wanna say forever."

He continued to curse those calling him out.

Amidst a series of allegedly h*mophobic posts, Ye added that anti-semitism was "some bullsh*t Jewish people" made up. He even proclaimed that he would never apologize for his comments. The rapper wrote:

"Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don't trust any of them."

He added:

"'Im racist stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true."

Doubling down on his opinions, the Donda artist noted that he was speaking his mind. He rhetorically questioned what they would do to him, adding that they would cancel his footwear or record deals. Ye was referencing Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas cutting ties with him over a similar alleged hate-filled rant two years ago.

The rapper even stated that "slavery (was) a choice."

In one tweet, Ye addressed the backlash he faced after his wife Bianca Censori was seen wearing only a sheer see-through dress at the Grammy Awards red carpet. Claiming that he has "dominion over (his) wife," he wrote:

"This ain't no woke as feminist sh*t shes with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb a*s broke b*tches. People say the red carpet look was her decision, yes I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definetly wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval."

In another post, Ye called for Sean "Diddy" Combs (a.k.a. Puff Daddy) to be released from prison, writing, "Free Puff." The latter has been detained since last September on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Kanye criticized celebrities for not standing up in support of Diddy.

Last December the rapper brand Yeezy released a clothing line that featured alleged anti-semitic imagery. In January of the same year, he wore a shirt featuring the image of Varg Vikernes (frontman of the band BURZUM), who promoted anti-semitism in the 1990s.

This came just a month after the rapper apologized to the Jewish community (in a since-deleted Instagram post written in Hebrew) for his alleged anti-semitic comments made in late 2022.

Bianca Censori is yet to publicly comment on her husband's posts.

