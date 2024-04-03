“This is incredible”: Lena Dunham “delighted” after discovering she is related to Larry David on Finding Your Roots

Popular writer and director, Lena Dunham, was shocked after she learned that she had a family connection to Larry David, as she appeared on this week’s episode of Finding Your Roots. During the episode, the host of the show, Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed to Lena Dunham that Larry is her cousin from her maternal side.

Gates Jr. said:

“Larry shares multiple long identical segments of DNA with you and your mother. This means that you share at least one common ancestor, somewhere on your mother’s side of your family tree.”

Lena, upon learning about her relationship with David, was “delighted,” as she mentioned:

“No! My husband’s gonna freak out. It’s Larry David! The other LD. This is the hottest information I could have gotten. I could not have turned the page and been more delighted. This is incredible. You saved the best for last.”

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a docuseries that started in March 2012 and is currently running season 10. The episodes feature various celebrities being presented with a “book of life,” which has been compiled by professional genealogists who provide the guests at the show with information about their ancestral history and give insights into their family connections.

Not just Lena Dunham, actor Michael Douglas also found out interesting details about family connections

In the episode aired on April 2, 2024, Lena Dunham received the shock of her life as she found out that she is related to Larry David from her mother's side. While Dunham was left ecstatic and shocked at the same time, the episode created a stir on social media, as the revelation left the masses surprised too.

However, it was not just Lena who discovered her roots, and her relationship with Larry David, Michael Douglas too discovered a familial connection to his fellow Marvel star, Scarlett Johansson. Calling them “DNA cousins,” the host of the show, Henry Louis Gates Jr., revealed that he was related to the actress by their DNA.

During the episode, the host revealed that the studies showed that he and Johansson share “identical branches of DNA on four different chromosomes,” which have made them family. At the same time, he also revealed that both celebrities have their maternal lines linking back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe.

Calling it “incredible,” Michael stated how excited he was to learn the same, as the information has now added “another layer to their professional information.” It was revealed in the episode that Michael also shared his roots with the founding father, George Washington. It was revealed during the show that Washington was Douglas’ fourth great-grandfather on his mother’s side.

Similarly, other guests who appeared on various episodes of season 10, like Alanis Morissette, Anthony Ramos, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, Ciara and Danielle Brooks, also received shocking news about their relationships with other celebrities.

As per Family Tree Magazine, researchers work for hundreds of hours to provide clear and authentic information to each of the guests appearing at the show. Researchers also make use of DNA profiling and other techniques to form a proper family tree of the guests.

As the episode showed the unknown and now-discovered facts about Lena Dunham and Michael Douglas’ DNA, social media users shared multiple reactions on the same. On the other hand, the two celebrities have not yet responded to the comments of the masses. Similarly, Larry David, who is related to Lena Dunham, and Scarlett Johansson too have not spoken up about the big reveal yet.