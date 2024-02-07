"This is insane": Netizens speculate the removal of the Korean Studio from Solo Leveling due to a controversial hand sign in the opening song

Solo Leveling, the famous manhwa series that was recently adapted into an anime, aired its first episode on January 7. However, fans soon noticed that the episode's end credits omitted the Korean Studio Ppuri, a Korea-based animation company responsible for the visuals of the anime's opening song, LEvel.

Many speculated that the sudden removal of the animation company was due to its use of a controversial hand sign in the opening song's visuals. Several Korean fans alleged that the opening song occasionally showcased a hand sign where the index finger is brought closer to the thumb. This particular hand sign is often used to indicate that something is small or little.

South Korean men accused the studio of making fun of Korean men's supposed small penis size by using the hand sign. The backlash intensified after the hand sign was associated with Megalia, a controversial feminist group that uses it as its logo.

Fans discuss the removal of Studio Ppuri from Solo Leveling following their use of a hand sign in the opening song video

Written by Chugong, Solo Leveling is one of the most famous Korean web novels. Therefore, when fans heard about a Japanese anime series adaptation, they were thrilled to see what was in store for them. However, the show is already surrounded by controversies after fans noticed the sudden disappearance of Studio Ppuri from the end credits.

Fans immediately began to speculate that the reason might be the backlash Studio Ppuri received for its allegedly controversial hand sign. The hand sign, where the index finger is held closer to the thumb, is often used to indicate something small. However, it has also developed into a controversial joke where people use the hand sign to indicate someone's small penis size.

Therefore, when these hand signs were spread across Solo Leveling's opening song video, many South Korean men took offense and alleged that it made fun of their supposed small penis sizes. While this has already garnered much negative attention to Studio Ppuri, the hand sign is also associated with a controversial Korean feminist group, Megalia, making the backlash even heavier.

Megalia is a feminist group that was formed in 2015, and they are often criticized for exposing or talking about misogyny in an allegedly provocative manner. Their methods include reversing gender roles and putting forth content that provokes laughter out of the misogynistic situation. While many women and feminists have commended the unique approach towards feminism, mainstream Korean media, and the male population have not been fans of their methods.

Additionally, since there have been rumors that Megalia and Studio Ppuri are related, several netizens criticize the animation company for its alleged anti-men strategies. Many speculate all these reasons combined led to the removal of the animation company. There will be no changes in episodes of Solo Leveling itself, but Studio Ppuri will be absent in the post-credits.

Following the controversy's breakdown, many netizens opined that the backslash was unnecessary and the extent of consequences was uncalled for. Fans have also been worried about the anime's future success since Solo Leveling is facing a drop in their stocks by 11%.

