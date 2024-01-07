Tomorrow X Together's Solo Leveling opening "LEvel" trends immediately after release

Following the release of episode 1 of Solo Leveling opening, titled LEvel, by Tomorrow X Together, the track has begun trending across the world. The popular K-pop group released a teaser of the music sometime before the premiere of the anime, and it immediately began making its rounds on the internet.

Now, with the anime finally hitting screens worldwide, the Original Sound Track (OST) has sent fans into a frenzy, with numbers all across music streaming platforms growing at an incredible pace.

Solo Leveling opening track LEvel by Tomorrow X Together makes waves upon release

Hiroyuki Sawano has served as the composer in collaboration with the Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT), who performed the Solo Leveling opening, LEvel.

Now that the anime has officially aired, the OST is available to stream or download on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, AWA, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Recochoku and KKBOX, wherever available.

Given the hype surrounding the anime adaptation and the blow-up of the teaser, fans feel this piece of music is sure to set records. This also goes to highlight how highly anticipated and well-received the collaboration has been, as the music appreciates the source material's Korean roots while acknowledging its Japanese production.

Netizens ecstatic over Solo Leveling Opening LEvel

Fans who were eagerly waiting for any news regarding Solo Leveling to drop wasted no time in taking to social media to express their delight. Social media platform X was flooded with positive reactions and high praise for the boy band Tomorrow X Together upon the release of the OST.

Fans' reactions on X over Solo Leveling Opening (Image via Sportskeeda)

LEvel is Tomorrow X Together's first release of the new year. Upon release, they have seemingly set global goals for the OST on platforms like ITunes, Spotify, YouTube and others. Needless to mention, with the way episode 1 of the anime fared, it will not be surprising if their expectations are surpassed and those numbers are crushed.

Solo Leveling episode 2 details

Solo Leveling episode 2 is set to be released at 12 am JST on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels. As usual, it will be accessible via Crunchyroll and on other international platforms after an hour’s delay at 7 am PT on Saturday, January 13.

The story will move forward and reveal what happened to Sung Jin-Woo’s team inside the Cartenon temple. The first episode introduced the setting of the world, the concept of Hunters, their ranks, and the Magic Beasts they battle. Episode 1 covered chapter 1-3 of the webtoon/manhwa, coupled with substantial anime-original content added in between.

The infamous smile from the statue as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The next segment, which is episode 2, will probably cover chapters 4-7, assuming the anime faithfully follows the manhwa without much deviation. However, given that a number of key characters have not yet made an appearance and remain to be introduced, episode 2 will also likely have anime-original scenes.

Judging by the lone preview image, the next episode will breathe life into the infamous smile from the stone statue.