Solo Leveling anime announcement makes Twitter go crazy with excitement

Just when everyone thought 2022 couldn't get any better for anime lovers, the announcement of Solo Leveling getting an anime adaptation at the Anime Expo led to explosions all over social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

In fact, AnimeTV's trailer announcement for the official anime adaption secured 19k likes in just 2 hours, which is more than the announcement for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War received in 19 hours.

Solo Leveling is one of the top-ranked Korean manhwas of the decade. It follows the journey of Sung Jin-woo, who starts as one of the weakest hunters in mankind, fighting monsters for fame and money.

Solo Leveling anime riding the Korean manhwa popularity wave

Korean manhwas have been gaining widespread popularity following the anime adaptations of Tower of God and The God of High School. Riding the same wave, the announcement about the action-fantasy webtoon immediately garnered a lot of hype and support from fans.

This anime adaptation will be headed by Shunsuke Nakashige as director, who has already shown his skills in two insanely popular anime series of the last decade - Sword Art Online and Re:Zero. Both of these anime are well-known for their gorgeous visuals and storytelling, which has raised the expectations that fans of Solo Leveling have from the upcoming anime adaptation.

Ken Kaneki, the main protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul, is one of the most popular protagonists in the animeverse. Right after the official trailer for Solo Leveling went viral, fans on Twitter began predicting that Sung Jin-woo would join the list and become Kaneki's successor.

Furthermore, fans are very happy to know that Hiroyuki Sawano will be composing music for the upcoming anime. A wildly popular name in the anime world, he has composed some fan-favorite OSTs from Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Blue Exorcist.

Other than the music composer and the director, fans are excited about the overall team working on the project.

studio: A-1

director: Nakashige Shunsuke

screenwriter: Kimura Noboru

character designer: Sudo Tomoko

Anime adaptation's trailer builds suspense and mystery around the plot

Along with an official Twitter post, A-1 Studios also released the first trailer of the anime.

The trailer of Solo Leveling released by AniTV looks very promising and has received great reception from the audience. The 2-minute trailer starts with stunning visuals, reflecting the great art style and character designs that fans will get to see in the upcoming anime.

Unlike other trailers, the video reveals nothing about the plot and does great to build up suspense for fans who have not read the original manhwa. It is certainly the kind of trailer that easily manages to create a lot of excitement within the fanbase since viewers don’t know what to expect.

However, according to the latest confirmations, the name of the protagonist has been changed from Sung Jin-woo to Shu Mizushino in the Japanese anime version of Solo Leveling. Moreover, the plot will be based in Tokyo instead of Seoul. However, fans don't seem to mind these few subtle changes as long as the creators do justice to the original text.

