"This is just another way to silence ongoing issues": Netizens criticize Biden as he says he would sign a proposed bill if it could ban TikTok

President Joe Biden has expressed his willingness to sign a proposed bill that could potentially lead to the ban of the popular video-sharing app TikTok if approved by Congress, as reported by CBS News. The move comes after national security officers and lawmakers expressed concern about the app's potential risk, including spreading misinformation and potential espionage.

During a press briefing on Friday, March 8, 2024, the 81-year-old endorsed the bill, stating:

"If they pass it, I'll sign it."

The proposed legislation, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, would require the China-based company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to sell it within six months or be banned in the U.S. The bill is set to go under a vote next week.

TikTok is immensely popular among the younger generation, especially Gen Z. As news of a potential ban spread, several users criticized the move, with one calling it "another way to silence ongoing issues."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@tyxhndrxx)

"The united states of North Korea": Internet users slam Biden for endorsing a bill to ban TikTok

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@PopBase)

As news of Biden endorsing the potential ban of TikTok spread, netizens quickly criticized the move. Many remarked that there were several other pressing issues, including homelessness and inflation, among others, but lawmakers chose to ban an app where kids generally share dancing videos.

Others argued that the app helps spread awareness rather than misinformation. Here are some comments seen under @PopBase's X post about the development:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Abrabcelebritie6)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@ratedpaulie)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@0xBlackSwan_xyz)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@drakson_MCI)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@SketcheeClown)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Eliabe96897614)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@EmenaIo)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Shahabs)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@MeMally4)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@_theBRIGGS)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@oceanblvdvinyl)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@LilTaybepoppin)

On Thursday, March 7, TikTok launched a lobbying campaign, sending notifications about Congress' plans for the app's "total ban" and urging users to call their representatives. Several lawmakers, including Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, both proponents of the bill, were flooded with calls from children and teenagers.

As reported by Reuters, a spokesperson for the app released a statement on Thursday confirming they sent out the messages to U.S. users over the age of 18. They explained:

"The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression."

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson argued that the bill is not asking for a ban, it is only asking for "divestment." White House press secretary suggested the legislation might not hold up under legal scrutiny, stating that "we need to continue to work on it."