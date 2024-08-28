"This is how you know their campaign is broke" — Internet reacts to Trump selling digital trading cards featuring him dancing

On Tuesday, August 27, former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced the release of a new set of digital trading cards. On the cards, people could see him dancing, posing while wearing an Iron man suit, and much more. The announcement arrived shortly after Harris-Walz merch became widely popular and a seemingly hit move.

While the Digital Trading Card NFTs have been priced at $99 each, one physical card costs about $1,500. According to Times New World, the digital cards could be opted for along with a dinner with the ex-president, and are ranged between $7,500 to $25,000. In a video uploaded on Truth Social, while releasing the cards, Trump said,

"15 stunning all-new digital trading cards, it's really something. These cards show me dancing, even holding some BitCoins!"

This move by the former President garnered attention from netizens who flooded the internet with their responses where many ended up mocking this move. Here are some of the online reactions made on the much-talked about matter:

A user reacted to the announcement of release of trading cards by ex-President, (Image via @TheRealLoDown/X)

One netizen tweeted:

"Whoever's buying... fess up! I'd seriously like to know why."

"There is absolutely no popular demand for this. His last ones are worthless just like most all NFTs," wrote another user.

"At his core, he is a used car salesman and snake oil salesman," added a tweet.

A number of other netizens had criticized Trump for the announcement. A user wrote,

"This can’t be real. Please tell me this is fake."

"I thought this was an SNL parody," added another post.

"I imagine this might be a money laundering operation for crypto to be funneled into the Trump coffers. Maybe from foreign governments," commented a netizen.

Everything to know about Donald Trump's new digital trading cards

It has been reported that once a buyer purchases about 15 digital cards, they would receive one physical card along with an authentic piece of the suit that the former President wore during the presidential debate with Biden. Times of India reported a statement by Trump in the video, where he said,

"You know, they call me the crypto-president, I don’t know if that's true or not, but a lot of people are saying it."

The former President further described that he happened to know that people were describing the suit as a "knock-out" suit. In the video, he also confirmed that he would be signing about five of those physical cards in a random manner, as mentioned by the outlet. After buying about 75 digital cards, the buyer could get an opportunity to share a dinner table with the Republican presidential candidate.

According to Huffpost, the new release would be the fourth batch of his range of NFTs. The Republican Party had witnessed a major turn in events since Donald Trump reportedly began lagging in every poll against Kamala Harris, despite having a great start competing against Joe Biden initially.

It is now a matter of time before the citizens of the nation witness how the election transpires on November 5, 2024.

