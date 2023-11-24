"This made me feel uncomfortable"- Leaked Shrek 1995 test animation leaves the internet terrified

Shrek has become one of the most sought-after franchises in the history of animated films. But it seems that the project, which gave the world some of the most beloved characters of all time, started out far behind where it had reached by the time the film came out for the first time.

The first film in the series was released in 2001, but the film had been in plans for a long time. In fact, the test animation runs of the film were already taking place in 1995, much to the surprise of many fans.

Decades after the film was released, footage from the film's test run made its way to the internet today, leaving netizens terrified by the botched quality of the animation and the rather scary-looking characters. The footage was shared on the YouTube channel of Zoom Art Studio, as per MovieWeb.

As the footage leaked online, Twitter started buzzing with reactions from fans who were shocked at the quality of the animation.

Fans shocked by the animation quality in Shrek's 1995 test run

Shrek started its production back in 1991, when it was first acquired from William Steig. Steven Spielberg originally planned to produce the project, but it ultimately became the project to kickstart DreamWorks in 1994.

But before that, like all animated films, Shrek also had a test run. It just happens to be exceptionally different from the final cut of the film, which became a cult phenomenon after its release. The film also managed to spawn some great sequels, which are still among the fan-favorite films.

After the original test run from 1995 leaked on the internet, fans could not stop talking about the cut.

Thankfully, Dreamworks managed to make Shrek a total win, with DreamWorks Animation establishing itself as a competitor to Pixar in feature film computer animation.

It also became the first animated film of the 21st century to be preserved in the National Film Registry in 2020.

The last Shrek movie was released in 2010, however, a fifth installment is reportedly a possibility with the original cast of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz reprising their roles.