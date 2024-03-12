"THIS MAKES ME SO EXCITED": Fans over the moon as Bang Chan hints about Stray Kids' upcoming release plans for 2024

Stray Kids has big plans for this year and they cannot wait for fans to witness it. On March 11, Billboard dropped an interview with the octet where they opened up about their recent solo endeavors, including their visit to the Paris and Milan Fashion Week. Grabbing everyone's attention by hinting at something different this time, the group is all set to take the stage of the K-Wave Concert for Inkigayo.

During their SET OUT 2024 video, the group teased a fan meeting and a world tour, along with a special album and much more exciting content. In the interview with Jeff Benjamin of Billboard, Bang Chan opened up about what fans can expect from their upcoming plans:

“It's only March and we have so much to do for this year. Look, Jeff, I'm not going to spoil too much, but we have a lot prepared. I'm pretty sure you're going to be surprised, but I can say we have many things prepared very different from what we've done so far. So, hopefully, people out there can really, I guess, take it all in with our stuff that we're going to come out with and everything goes well. Hopefully, STAYS really enjoy what we are going to bring out and 2024 can be another great year for Stray Kids.”

Fans have shown their excitement online as they eagerly wait for what Stray Kids has in store for them.

Stray Kids’ fans excited as Bang Chan teases their plans for 2024

According to Billboard, the group has deemed this year as the “Year of Giving,” with Bang Chan saying:

"2024 is “the year of giving.” Hopefully, us Stray Kids can give more to not only STAYs, but to everyone out there."

Felix also added:

"And we look forward to the future!...We just hope that our messages can very clearly spread to the world and show a lot of positivity."

Fans who read the interview were left excited about the group's upcoming endeavors.

Previously, Bang Chan took over the internet with his mesmerizing look for the April edition of Nylon Japan's LOVE Issue. He was seen flaunting jewelry from Swarovski's Joyful Extravagance collection as he's the face of the campaign.

On March 1, the STRAY KIDS leader also dropped an emotional song as part of their SKZ-Record series, called Eternity. He also released a music video featuring his pet dog Berry. This is an unofficial song that is available on the group's YouTube channel.