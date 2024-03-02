"Berry you have your own song": Fans react as Stray Kids' Bang Chan drops Eternity MV featuring his pet dog

On March 1, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan released a music video for the song Eternity, featuring his pet dog Berry. The leader of Stray Kids shared his latest unofficial English single on the group's YouTube channel as a part of SKZ-RECORD and the clip left fans emotional.

Known for his producing skills, Bang Chan penned the lyrics of the song and also composed it. The track is all about sharing a special bond with someone and fans believe he wrote it for his dog Berry, who he spent his childhood with.

In the music video, the LALALALA singer was seen taking a stroll around the city alongside Berry. The MV captured the hearts of fans and they took to social media to react to the same.

"That's his babygirl": Fans react to Stray Kids' Bang Chan's Eternity MV featuring his pet dog Berry

The Stray Kids member was born in Seoul and moved to Australia, where he spent his childhood. He has a female Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Berry, who lives with his family there. During his recent visit to his family in Sydney, he shared some photos and moments from the trip on his Instagram page and the fan cafe app Bubble.

Fans speculate that the Eternity music video was possibly filmed during the same trip. They believe Bang Chan dedicated this song to his fans, STAYs, (Stray Kids' fandom) and Berry. The music video deeply resonated with pet owners, who fell in love with the heartfelt lyrics. Fans flooded social media with praise for the S-Class singer as they expressed their connection to the song.

Stray Kids on Forbes Korea's 30 under 30 list

The eight-member group Stray Kids recently featured on the 2024 30 under 30 list by Forbes Korea. They appeared in the Entertainment category and fans across the globe congratulated them on their feat.

The Korean edition of the acclaimed magazine listed the records and achievements of the boy group and wrote:

“In June of last year, the album sold 4.61 million copies in the first week, ranking first in the history of Korean singer albums, and in November, it topped the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth consecutive time with [樂-STAR] and ranked 90th on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. By entering, they became the second male idol group to enter the Billboard Hot 100”.

Bang Chan's Eternity music video is now available on Stray Kids’ YouTube channel.