"THIS MAN IS EXPENSIVE": Fans react as W KOREA releases another campaign film video featuring BTS' V 

BTS' Kim Taehyung, known as V, left fans in awe with another mesmerizing campaign film in collaboration with W Korea magazine. The artist stunned fans with his multiple-cut top, which he paired with luxurious jewelry by Cartier. On August 12, 2023, both W KOREA and V himself took to Instagram to unveil this campaign video, leaving netizens amazed.

Apart from this, fans also learned about the idol's photoshoot schedule, which took them by surprise. As soon as the campaign video was uploaded online, it went viral as several netizens reacted to it.

"The details are making me dizzy": BTS fans hail V's look in the recent W KOREA campaign film

A few days ago, on August 9, a slew of V's photos from photoshoots with three magazines, W KOREA, ARENA HOMME+, and POP magazines were released, leaving fans wanting more. On August 12, the Rainy Days singer treated fans to a fresh campaign film, in collaboration with W KOREA.

This time, the partnership included the iconic brand Cartier. V is the ambassador of the company, and his exquisite look took the fandom by surprise.

In the first campaign film, Taehyung is seen embracing a gender-neutral ensemble, as he dons an MM6 Maison Margiela outfit. He poses in a black turtleneck sleeveless top with a prominent chest cut and belly cuts as well, which he pairs with loose grey trousers. He takes his look up a notch with his blonde hair, complementing his aesthetic.

He is also seen wearing Cartier jewelry, which has hints of both golden and silver tones. From rings to bracelets and earrings, each accessory adds to his look. Fans were in awe of the details of the artist's look and hailed the "exquisite" W KOREA film.

Alongside the release of the video, a comprehensive schedule was unveiled, hinting at the release of more content as part of this campaign. The schedule is mentioned below:

August 12: Fashion Film

August 14: Selfie Booth

August 15: Fashion Film 2

August 20: Fashion Film 3

August 22: Inside Story

August 23: Eye Contact

August 24: Behind the Scenes

This schedule has provided the BTS fans with something to look forward to in the coming days and they can't wait to see what the artist brings to the table.