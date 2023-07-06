GOT7 member and K-pop idol Jackson Wang continues to capture the hearts of fans worldwide with his recent views on marriage and childbirth. During a podcast hosted by Kinjaz on July 4, 2023, the star openly shared his thoughts on finding a life partner and his expectations in a relationship.
Despite the hosts' attempts to ask challenging questions and explore potentially controversial topics, Jackson's responses only served to further endear him to everyone.
In the podcast discussion, the GOT7 member expressed his desire to get married before the age of 35, indicating his openness to the idea of settling down and starting a family. His positive and optimistic stance resonated with listeners and showcased his genuine and mature approach to relationships.
Fans were particularly appreciative of his honest and heartfelt answers, as they revealed his sincerity and genuine desire for companionship.
Fans deem Jackson Wang "the biggest walking green flag" after hearing his views on sensitive life topics
In a recent interview, Jackson Wang handled a range of personal questions with his signature wit. The conversation began with casual and general discussions, gradually delving into his work and relationships within the industry.
On the personal front, when asked about the number of children he would like to have in the future, Jackson said that such a decision should be left to his future wife, considering the physical pain and challenges women experience during childbirth.
"I don't know. It depends on my wife. If she wants to have kids, I would love to... I feel like it's too much pain to give birth."
He also expressed complete acceptance if his wife chose not to have children and mentioned the possibility of adoption as an alternative.
Furthermore, Jackson disclosed his aspiration to have a wife and family before reaching the age of 35. He added that if he does not find a life partner, he would still consider his fans worldwide as his friends and family.
However, the interview took a turn when one of the interviewers made an impolite comment, urging Jackson to find a wife who wants children. He promptly addressed the inappropriate nature of the conversation, emphasizing that such matters should not dictate one's feelings of love towards another person. Despite the host's attempts to make light of the situation, the singer maintained his composure, although he did express frustration.
The MAGIC MAN composer also shared his dedication to giving his all until the age of 35, emphasizing his passion for traveling and performing around the world while still being in his youth. He spoke about his desire to make the most of this phase in his life, knowing that his performance capabilities might change as he grows older.
Seeing his commitment to respecting his future partner's desires and his understanding of the importance of consent and personal choices left a lasting impression on viewers, prompting them to express their love and respect towards the artist.
The Come Alive singer's measured responses throughout the interview demonstrated his maturity and ability to handle sensitive subjects.
Jackson Wang is currently on his world tour for his album MAGIC MAN. He also recently achieved the feat of surpassing 17 million streams for Fire To The Fuse on Spotify. He sang the song for the League of Legends, a multiplayer online video game.
