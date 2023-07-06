GOT7 member and K-pop idol Jackson Wang continues to capture the hearts of fans worldwide with his recent views on marriage and childbirth. During a podcast hosted by Kinjaz on July 4, 2023, the star openly shared his thoughts on finding a life partner and his expectations in a relationship.

Despite the hosts' attempts to ask challenging questions and explore potentially controversial topics, Jackson's responses only served to further endear him to everyone.

𝘔𝘢𝘺𝘳𝘢ᡴꪫ🪄 @SuperiorJSW Jackson Wang is a high quality man like this man is the rarest diamond no one could compare. his kindness, respect, & love that he shows is not an act it’s a reflection of his soul. He needs to be treasured & protected! He’s the biggest 1994 blessing without a doubt! He’s special Jackson Wang is a high quality man like this man is the rarest diamond no one could compare. his kindness, respect, & love that he shows is not an act it’s a reflection of his soul. He needs to be treasured & protected! He’s the biggest 1994 blessing without a doubt! He’s special

In the podcast discussion, the GOT7 member expressed his desire to get married before the age of 35, indicating his openness to the idea of settling down and starting a family. His positive and optimistic stance resonated with listeners and showcased his genuine and mature approach to relationships.

Fans were particularly appreciative of his honest and heartfelt answers, as they revealed his sincerity and genuine desire for companionship.

Fans deem Jackson Wang "the biggest walking green flag" after hearing his views on sensitive life topics

FAN ACCOUNT:Team Wang Intl Fans @TeamWangIntlFan

“KINJAZ PODKAST S3 EP 170 | Jackson Wang”

youtu.be/Co3-qjKgQuA



Jackson gets serious and personal in this podcast. He dives deep into discussing his career path, relationships, family and love.… Catch #JacksonWang on Kinjaz Podkast on their latest episode on YouTube!“KINJAZ PODKAST S3 EP 170 | Jackson Wang”Jackson gets serious and personal in this podcast. He dives deep into discussing his career path, relationships, family and love.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Catch #JacksonWang on Kinjaz Podkast on their latest episode on YouTube!“KINJAZ PODKAST S3 EP 170 | Jackson Wang”youtu.be/Co3-qjKgQuAJackson gets serious and personal in this podcast. He dives deep into discussing his career path, relationships, family and love.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8bvf5QVjE5

In a recent interview, Jackson Wang handled a range of personal questions with his signature wit. The conversation began with casual and general discussions, gradually delving into his work and relationships within the industry.

On the personal front, when asked about the number of children he would like to have in the future, Jackson said that such a decision should be left to his future wife, considering the physical pain and challenges women experience during childbirth.

"I don't know. It depends on my wife. If she wants to have kids, I would love to... I feel like it's too much pain to give birth."

He also expressed complete acceptance if his wife chose not to have children and mentioned the possibility of adoption as an alternative.

Furthermore, Jackson disclosed his aspiration to have a wife and family before reaching the age of 35. He added that if he does not find a life partner, he would still consider his fans worldwide as his friends and family.

However, the interview took a turn when one of the interviewers made an impolite comment, urging Jackson to find a wife who wants children. He promptly addressed the inappropriate nature of the conversation, emphasizing that such matters should not dictate one's feelings of love towards another person. Despite the host's attempts to make light of the situation, the singer maintained his composure, although he did express frustration.

The MAGIC MAN composer also shared his dedication to giving his all until the age of 35, emphasizing his passion for traveling and performing around the world while still being in his youth. He spoke about his desire to make the most of this phase in his life, knowing that his performance capabilities might change as he grows older.

Seeing his commitment to respecting his future partner's desires and his understanding of the importance of consent and personal choices left a lasting impression on viewers, prompting them to express their love and respect towards the artist.

⁷Kels⁹- 💜 ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 💜🔍⍤⃝🔎 @J00niesMsRight It's so hard to believe that Jackson wang is still single. That man is literally the biggest walking green flag. I hope one day he finds someone that vibes so beautifully with his energy. It's so hard to believe that Jackson wang is still single. That man is literally the biggest walking green flag. I hope one day he finds someone that vibes so beautifully with his energy.

ᥫ᭡ @123nyanya_ 𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 @cyjprint I would want a partner for life that has their own dream



#JacksonWang #王嘉尔 #잭슨 @JacksonWang852 I would want a partner for life that has their own dream 👑 I would want a partner for life that has their own dream#JacksonWang #王嘉尔 #잭슨 @JacksonWang852 https://t.co/T8rNzMJqdn Jackson gonna find the right partner for himself because he thinks thoroughly about what he wants from this life, and what he needs in this life he even knows the woman he’ll marry, he just hasn’t met the one yet. I hope you meet her when the timing is right Man U deserve ur… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jackson gonna find the right partner for himself because he thinks thoroughly about what he wants from this life, and what he needs in this life he even knows the woman he’ll marry, he just hasn’t met the one yet. I hope you meet her when the timing is right Man U deserve ur… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

a. @hoshiomoshi



may all men learn to be this matured and empathetic towards women 𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 @cyjprint

I don't know. It depends on my wife. If she wants to have kids, I would love to... I feel like it's too much pain to give birth

🥷 Will you be down with a wife who doesn't want kids?

Of course! It hurts. It's so much pain



#JacksonWang 🥷 Do you know how many kids you want?I don't know. It depends on my wife. If she wants to have kids, I would love to... I feel like it's too much pain to give birth🥷 Will you be down with a wife who doesn't want kids?Of course! It hurts. It's so much pain 🥷 Do you know how many kids you want?👑 I don't know. It depends on my wife. If she wants to have kids, I would love to... I feel like it's too much pain to give birth🥷 Will you be down with a wife who doesn't want kids?👑 Of course! It hurts. It's so much pain#JacksonWang https://t.co/GYOo2cSPYF jackson 🤝 jaebeom 🤝 minghaomay all men learn to be this matured and empathetic towards women twitter.com/cyjprint/statu… jackson 🤝 jaebeom 🤝 minghaomay all men learn to be this matured and empathetic towards women twitter.com/cyjprint/statu…

𝒛 @badbacky this world full of misogynists but jackson wang put women above all else. women deserve to be treated that way. we all need a man like him in ourlives who don't see us as a child bearing tool. this world full of misogynists but jackson wang put women above all else. women deserve to be treated that way. we all need a man like him in ourlives who don't see us as a child bearing tool. https://t.co/VlQWV0shc9

☁️🖤Bree🖤☁️ @_GOTXTEEZ twitter.com/popwangs/statu… Pop Wang @PopWangs Jackson Wang on his thoughts of having kids.



"I don't know. It depends on my wife...I just don't want to make my other half/partner/wife uncomfortable. If she doesn't want to give birth, it's so painful." Jackson Wang on his thoughts of having kids."I don't know. It depends on my wife...I just don't want to make my other half/partner/wife uncomfortable. If she doesn't want to give birth, it's so painful." https://t.co/yPYHGwkjE3 I fall more in love with this man each day 🥰 I fall more in love with this man each day 🥰😂😂😂 twitter.com/popwangs/statu…

Meg 🥀🖤 @meg_pnd Why would I lower my standards ? If Jackson Wang exist 🫣 Why would I lower my standards ? If Jackson Wang exist 🫣 https://t.co/camYpmjd0z

𝘔𝘢𝘺𝘳𝘢ᡴꪫ🪄 @SuperiorJSW Nothing but respect and admiration to Jackson. He’s the realist and always has been, I cannot stress this enough Jackson Wang IS the standard and always will be!! 🤍 Nothing but respect and admiration to Jackson. He’s the realist and always has been, I cannot stress this enough Jackson Wang IS the standard and always will be!! 🤍

The Come Alive singer's measured responses throughout the interview demonstrated his maturity and ability to handle sensitive subjects.

Jackson Wang is currently on his world tour for his album MAGIC MAN. He also recently achieved the feat of surpassing 17 million streams for Fire To The Fuse on Spotify. He sang the song for the League of Legends, a multiplayer online video game.

