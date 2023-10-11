This Morning host Holly Willoughby quits after receiving death threats says it’s “for me and my family”

Holly Willoughby, a familiar face on the ITV show This Morning for 14 years, has announced her departure from the fan-favorite program. The 42-year-old television presenter expressed her gratitude for being part of the show's history but revealed that she has made this decision to prioritize her well-being and that of her family's. The shocking revelation came via a social media post on Tuesday, October 10, marking the end of an era.

Here's what ITV's managing director for media and entertainment Kevin Lygo had to say about the beloved host's decision to quit:

“We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision, which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make. Holly is one of the best-loved, respected, and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers."

The seriousness of the situation became evident when Holly withdrew from hosting the show on a Thursday, and her London residence was, according to the Evening Standard, reportedly put under police protection following the arrest of an individual on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.

Holly's decision to step away from This Morning is closely linked to recent safety concerns. Just last week, a 36-year-old man was taken into custody. He is now facing charges related to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.

Who was the man who tried to murder This Morning host Holly Willoughby?

The man in question, Gavin Plumb, a shopping center security officer, has been charged with soliciting another individual, David Nelson, to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnapping. These charges pertain to events that transpired between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex. It is alleged, as per a report by The Guardian, that Plumb conspired online with another individual and devised a detailed plan for carrying out these criminal offenses.

Take a look at the Instagram post that has been shared by Holly Willoughby, addressing the scary situation and informing her fans of her decision:

Holly Willoughby was provided with police protection due to unclear motives behind the alleged kidnapping and murder plot. During a raid at Gavin Plumb's residence in Essex, law enforcement discovered items such as chloroform, cable ties, a blindfold, and ropes, as reported by the Sun.

Gavin Plumb is expected to make his next court appearance at Chelmsford Crown Court, which is situated 40 miles outside London, for a plea hearing scheduled for November 3, 2023.

Holly Willoughby's departure follows her former co-host Phillip Schofield', who left This Morning in May, revealing a relationship with a younger former male colleague. Schofield's admission triggered an external review of the facts surrounding his departure, which is still underway.

Final thoughts

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield co-hosted This Morning together since 2009 and also shared hosting duties on Dancing On Ice before Schofield's ITV resignation. The fate of Willoughby's involvement in the upcoming series of the celebrity competition, set to return in the new year, remains uncertain. It's been a challenging period for This Morning, as the show recently lost its title as the best daytime show at the National Television Awards to the BBC's The Repair Shop. Previously, the ITV show had consistently claimed the daytime, live magazine, or topical magazine category since 2011.

The departure of Holly Willoughby marks a significant change for This Morning and leaves fans awaiting news about her future endeavors.