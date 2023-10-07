What happened with Holly Willoughby? Gavin Plumb murder and kidnap plot explained as TV presenter pulls out of ITV show

The English TV presenter Holly Willoughby pulled out of hosting ITV's This Morning on Thursday, October 5, 2023. She was also given police guard at her house at night with ITV providing round-the-clock security and support for her. The TV presenter was given all this security as there was allegedly a "conspiracy to kidnap" her according to The Sun.

However, Essex police arrested 36-year-old Gavin Plumb from Potters Field, Harlow on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Gavin was arrested after police found "sinister messages" threatening to abduct Holly and cause her "serious harm" from him." The Sun noted that Plumb was charged with soliciting to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap in court the next day and still remains in custody.

Gavin Plumb arrested for allegedly plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Gavin Plumb was arrested in his home in Potters Field, Harlow on October 4, 2023. A source told The Sun, that there was "a conspiracy to kidnap" Holly Willoughby and that there were allegedly "some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her."

While Essex police seized Plumb's digital devices and a mobile phone, it still remains unclear how the authorities found out about the suspect's alleged plot. Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby from Essex gave a statement to the media outlets about the arrest and messages. He said that the investigation was "extremely fast-paced" and had many of the department's officers and national partners "working overnight" to secure the charges.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritize this and work with the Metropolitan police service as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

A marked police car remained outside Gavin's ground-floor flat after his arrest, where he lives alone. Holly Willoughby was informed about the situation and she was “shocked and distraught” about the same. After she pulled out of presenting for ITV's This Morning at the last second, a replacement was found as per The Guardian.

As per The Sun, she had a round-the-clock police guard posted outside her London home. Holly Willoughby lives with her husband Daniel Baldwin and their three children. She married David in 2007 and they now have two sons and a daughter - Harry 13, Belle 11, and Chester 8.

Alison Hammond went on air in Holly Willoughby's absence to present the show alongside Josie Gibson. Josie welcomed Alison on the Thursday show saying

"Look who’s joined me. It’s only the one and only Alison Hammond!”

Hammond quickly responded to that with a joke as she said:

"Oh, Josie! I hope you don’t mind, I got a bit jealous. I saw you and Holly, and you were talking about being blonde and I thought: ‘I’m going to shake this up a bit. I’m getting in there. Is that OK? You don’t mind?'"

Holly Willoughby has not given her opinion about the whole ordeal.

What does Gavin Plumb do?

Gavin Plumb was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on October 5, 2023. The 36-year-old is a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow. Plumb used to work for Pizza Hut and McDonald's but reportedly gave up after his weight increased to 35 stones.

When he appeared before district judge Caroline Jackson at the court on Friday, he spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Plumb appeared in a BBC feature in 2018 about weight loss, where he wrote a diary for the corporation after he hit 35 stones. In the videos from his appearance on Radio 5Live, Gavin said he gained weight by eating junk food every day and drinking an average of 36 pints of cola per week.

Gavin Plumb was put into custody and was asked to appear before the city's crown court on November 3, 2023.