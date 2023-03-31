Loki actor Jonathan Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry is facing backlash from netizens after she shared exonerating text conversations between the star and his girlfriend with TMZ, in an attempt to prove his innocence.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York after cops responded to his girlfriend's 911 report of a domestic dispute, claiming he hit and choked her. Majors has maintained his innocence in light of the accusations.

His lawyer claimed to have evidence to prove his innocence, including written messages where she admits to using physical force against the Creed III star and stating she doesn't want the actor prosecuted. The alleged messages were sent by Jonathan Majors' unnamed girlfriend just hours after he was arrested.

As screenshots of the leaked text conversation spread across the internet, netizens were distressed and criticized the lawyer for protecting the 33-year-old despite him being guilty.

"Bad bad move": Twitterati slam Jonathan Majors' lawyer for alleged underhanded tactics

Netizens were quick to criticize the lawyer for sharing the text messages with a tabloid instead of the court. They remarked that the conversation seemed staged and expressed concern for Jonathan Majors' girlfriend. Many stated that instead of proving his innocence, it incriminates the Marvel actor.

More on Jonathan Majors' arrest

According to reports by TMZ, Majors and his 30-year-old partner got into an argument during their taxi ride home from a New York Bar, when she confronted him about his texts with another woman.

When cops arrived at the scene, they determined it was a domestic violence incident after she told the authorities that she had been assaulted. The Creed III actor's girlfriend suffered minor injuries to her head and neck.

Jonathan Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has denied any misdeeds on her client's part since his arrest. In a statement about her evidence in support of the actor, she remarked:

" (The) evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

The star faces six counts of third-degree assault, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, and two counts of harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 8, 2023.

