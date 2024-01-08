"This is so sick": Fans enraged as ATTRAKT reportedly asks FIFTY FIFTY's Keena to pay litigation fees

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena is currently the only member of the quartet left in the company, as Aran, Sio, and Saena departed after their dispute with ATTRAKT. Recently, fans discovered that the management agency has allegedly asked Keena to pay the litigation fees of their case, leading to a huge wave of reactions from netizens on social media.

Previously, Keena had also filed a lawsuit against ATTRAKT for the dismissal of her exclusive contract with the agency in June 2023. However, she withdrew her lawsuit, apparently seeking rejoinment with the agency in October 2023. The CEO of the management company had then reportedly claimed they would charge no money, overlooking everything if the members returned to them.

However, the reports of the label allegedly charging Keena for litigation have recently been circulating on the internet, and fans are enraged after hearing about the same. Many have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on this, with one fan commenting how it was "sick" of them.

“Most shameless company”: Fans react as rumors of ATTRAKT allegedly charging litigation fees to FIFTY FIFTY member Keena goes viral

The contract dispute between ATTRAKT and the quartet members made headlines for months, as the idols did not wish to continue working with the agency due to a lack of trust. However, Keena reportedly rejoined the agency and withdrew her appeal for contract termination in October.

Much to fans' surprise, a rumor circulating on social media has revealed that Song Ja-kyung, aka Keena, has allegedly been asked by the music label to pay the litigation fees. In the post shared by @love_ticon on the X, the notice said,

“Sent a letter of claim/invoice of litigation costs to Respondent 1. Song Ja-Kyung”

Although nothing has been officially stated by the agency, this has enraged many fans on social media, who have expressed their disappointment in the agency.

More about FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT's contract dispute

The girl group FIFTY FIFTY debuted in 2022 and went viral on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram for their infectious music. Their song Cupid garnered much attention from the group and bagged them the opportunity to release an original soundtrack for the film Barbie.

However, in June 2023, Keena and former FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Sio, and Saena applied for the dismissal of their contract with their company due to alleged financial and mental health issues.

After the departure of Aran, Sio, and Saena from FIFTY FIFTY, the agency sued all three of the artists on December 19, 2023. The agency took legal action against their parents and The Givers’ Ahn Sung-il for alleged unfair contract termination for 130 billion Korean Wons (approximately 98,443.84 U.S. Dollars).