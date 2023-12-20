“This is something huge”: Internet divided as Colorado Supreme Court removes Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot

In a shocking move, the Colorado Supreme Court declared on Tuesday, December 19, that former president Donald Trump was ineligible to run for the 2024 elections and ousted him from Colorado's presidential primary ballot. Tuesday's monumental judgment was taken by a divided majority based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The amendment prevents former government-elected representatives who were involved in causing insurrections from running for government again.

The ruling divided the internet, as many were extremely happy that the former president was ousted from Colorado for now, while others hoped that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the decision. One X user commented:

Netizens pointed out the monumental significance of the ruling (Image via X/@PopBase)

Netizens split in the middle regarding Donald Trump's ousting from Colorado

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove Trump from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot was a rather unprecedented decision that sent shockwaves down the entire country. The decision was taken with a slight majority of 4–3. The court stated:

"A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment."

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution disqualifies former Congress or State Legislature members or United States officers who had taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution but "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against it from holding any civil or military office under the United States or any particular state.

The decision is under stay until January 4 of next year or until the United States Supreme Court overturns the decision. January 5 is the last date for Colorado to print its presidential primary ballots.

The former president's attorneys had made it clear that any disqualification would result in the matter being taken to the highest court in the country. Alina Habba, Donald Trump's legal spokeswoman, stated:

"This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation's democracy. It will not stand and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, netizens were extremely divided on the ruling. One side wholeheartedly supported the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling and called it the "best news to end 2023 with." Some were of the opinion that Donald Trump was "So over," while a few chimed in by saying that other states needed to follow suit. Here are a few positive reactions to the Colorado Supreme Court ruling:

Netizens supported the decision (Image via X/@PopBase)

Netizens supported the decision (Image via X/@PopBase)

The other half of the internet was extremely disheartened by the ruling and saw it as a major threat to democracy. One user wrote that "America has been stolen," as many lamented about the upcoming general elections not being "fair" and alleged that the ruling was election interference. Here are a few negative reactions to the Colorado Supreme Court ruling:

Netizens opposed the decision (Image via X/@EndWokeness)

Netizens opposed the decision (Image via X/@EndWokeness)

Although Donald Trump lost the state of Colorado in 2020 by 13 points, and Colorado is not a must-win for him to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections, the ruling does pose a significant threat of a domino effect against the former president. The courts and election officials of other states can potentially follow the lead of the Colorado Supreme Court and oust Trump from more ballots.