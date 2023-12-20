“He was so close to freedom”: Kodak Black allegedly violates three-year probation a month before its end, gets trolled online

Kodak Black, the American rapper, was arrested and placed in the Miami Federal Detention Center after allegedly violating his three-year probation, according to an NBC Miami report, published on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The violation is connected to a 2019 case in which Black pleaded guilty to lying on a background check form when he purchased handguns. Former President Donald Trump turned his 46-month federal prison sentence to a probation period about to end in January 2024.

With his frequent visits and run-ins with law enforcement agencies, netizens were quick to mock Kodak, pointing out that he was so close to the end of his probation.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of drug abuse and strong language that may be offensive to some readers.

Rapper Kodak Black in federal custody in Miami after allegedly violating probation

Bill Kahan Kapri, known professionally as Kodak Black is in federal detention after being arrested for possibly violating his probation as of Monday morning. According to documents, he surrendered on Thursday, December 14, 2023, after the government sought to detain him temporarily.

An inmate record from FDC Miami stated that Kodak Black was listed under his real name at the federal facility. The rapper is set to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 pm. The probation violation is part of a 2019 case in which the rapper pleaded guilty, as per Complex. He was accused of lying on a background check form when he purchased handguns at a Hialeah weapons store, according to court documents.

At the time, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, though his sentence was changed to probation by former President Donald Trump in January 2021, shortly before he left office, as per NBC Miami. The probation period was supposed to end in January 2024. The violation was likely associated with the rapper’s legal trouble of drug possession, this month.

Netizens have given their opinions about Black's alleged probation violation one month short of its completion. Some of the reactions are given below.

Kodak Black was also arrested on December 7 for allegedly parking his black 2019 Bentley SUV with its tail lights on and blocking part of the road. He was accused of possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, and improperly stopping or parking a vehicle in Plantation, Florida. As per AP News, Black was released from jail on a $75,000 bond.

The police have claimed that Kodak swallowed a mouth full of white powder right before the arrest. The substance was later tested and confirmed to be cocaine. However, the rapper claimed it was Percocet. He stated to his fans on an Instagram Live on December 11:

“Come on, fam. Hell f*ck no, bruh. Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against muthaf*ckas who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that sh*t. I’ll tell God himself I do Percs [percocet] and sh*t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me."

The rapper claimed that cops did not wear body cams and his legal team has demanded a jury trial.

The officer also allegedly found cannabis rolling paper, and cannabis residue, in the artist's possession, as per Hot New Hip Hop. Kodak Black was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for a hearing on February 9, 2024, ahead of a trial. There have been no reports of a release from his current arrest at the Miami Federal Detention Center.