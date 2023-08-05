"What in the HIPPA": Kodak Black hospital video sparks concern online

A video surfaced on social media showing rapper Kodak Black being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher. The video was uploaded to TikTok on August 3, 2023. In the footage, hospital employees can be seen pushing the rapper on the stretcher, while he appears conscious with one arm on his head.

At the same time, in the short video, a few onlookers can be seen in the background, alarmed by the situation. As per HipHopDX, Kodak Black was taken to the Broward Health Hospital in Broward County, Florida.

While nothing has been specified by Kodak’s team about his health and why he was taken to the hospital, the video has sparked concern amongst the netizens, as many related to the recent Instagram Live session where Kodak Black could be seen slurring and behaving erratically.

As the video went viral on social media, the rapper’s fans started sharing their reactions, as many were concerned about his well-being. One social media user also commented on an Instagram user, TheShadeRoom’s video of the same and said:

Social media users left concerned as the Florida rapper can be seen rushing to the hospital in a conscious state. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users concerned as Kodak Black was rushed in the Florida Hospital: Reactions explored

In a sudden turn of events, social media platforms have been flooded with concern and worry as news broke that the renowned rapper, Kodak Black, was rushed to a Florida hospital. Fans and followers around the world are anxiously awaiting updates on the rapper's condition. At the same time, others mentioned how it was unfair to record someone in the hospital.

As the Instagram account, TheShadeRoom uploaded the video with the update, here is how netizens reacted:

At the moment, it has not been cleared by the rapper or his representatives as to what has gone wrong. At the same time, the hospital, too, hasn't updated the condition of Kodak Black or whether he has been discharged or still admitted.