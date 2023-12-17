"Must love being in jail": Kodak Black reportedly in federal custody after possibly violating his probation sparks wild reactions online

Rapper Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested again. After his recent cocaine bust, media house NBC6 has learned that he may have violated his probation, which led him to his arrest.

According to the court documents, Black, whose actual name is Bill Kapri, was previously detained in South Florida on suspicion of possessing cocaine, among other offenses. On the night of December 7, he was bonded out of jail.

The X post about Kodak Black that landed him in trouble with the netizens (Image via X / @SaycheeseDGTL)

As per the same documents, the arrest took place in Plantation when the police noticed that a black Bentley SUV had stopped in the street in the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace. When they approached the vehicle, they reportedly found traces of cocaine and Kodak Black himself.

Once the news of his recent supposed arrest was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @SaycheeseDGTL, internet users flooded the comment section with hilarious comments. One even claimed that he must “love being in jail”.

Netizens react as Rapper Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested again

Internet users seem to think that Black can't stay away from prison (Image via Facebook / Kodak Black)

Kodak Black has reportedly made an appearance in the federal penitentiary system once more. Black was recently detained on December 7 for possessing an illegal substance and tampering with physical evidence, as outlets like NBC Miami and Hollywood Unlocked have previously reported.

On December 7, officers claimed that the rapper was dozing off behind the wheel of his Bentley SUV. As they got close to it, they saw it stop abruptly. They then discovered a strong smell of burnt cannabis coming from the car after opening the door. They also came across some cannabis wrapping paper and residue near the center console. They further asserted that they smelled alcohol coming from the Bentley.

Police further reported seeing a white powder appearing from Kodak Black's mouth. According to the official police report, when they got close to Black, they saw that his mouth was "full of white powder." claiming he had tried to ingest cocaine.

The rapper first claimed that the white rock-like material that the police saw close to him was Percocet. But afterward, the presence of a white plastic bag in his pocket and a chemical test proved the residue to be cocaine. This revelation is the reason he was jailed initially.

However, according to the court records that Hot New Hip Hop was able to get, Bradford Cohen, Black's lawyer, refuted the previously alleged narcotics bust.

Online users flooded the comment section of @SaycheeseDGTL’s X post regarding the supposed arrest of Black, which went viral. They mainly criticized Black and made fun of him for landing himself in jail again.

Nonetheless, the rapper has yet to comment on the most recent arrest. On the other hand, no one responded to NBC6's request for confirmation after the news organization reached out to Kodak Black's lawyer.