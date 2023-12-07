Where is Kodak Black jailed? Details explored as rapper becomes a Broward County inmate

Rapper Kodak Black is back in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, as he was arrested in Florida on charges that also included the possession of cocaine. As per NBC Miami, records indicate that Kodak Black, whose true name is Bill Kapri, was arrested on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and charged with possessing cocaine, falsifying or tampering with tangible evidence, and unlawfully parking or stopping a car.

He was arrested in Plantation, South Florida, and he is back in Broward jail, where he has previously served time. The rapper has a storied criminal history, involving arrests in Florida on multiple charges, and even released his third studio album, Bill Israel (2020) while inside the jail.

Black released two albums in 2023, Pistolz & Pearlz and When I Was Dead, and netizens feel he might have to celebrate any success of these albums from inside Broward.

Where is Kodak Black now? Rapper's latest arrest makes him a Broward County inmate once again

A police file picture of Kodak Black (image via Broward County Sheriff's Office)

Kodak Black is one of the more prolific names in the South Florida hip-hop culture, partly owing to his colorful criminal record. His legal issues have continued for years, and while it's difficult to determine how much they've hampered his career, they have evidently not come to an end yet.

As per reports from NBC Miami, the rapper was taken into custody in Florida on suspicion of possessing cocaine. According to jail records from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Kodak was taken into custody on Thursday and is presently detained. Online documents indicate that Kodak, who was taken into custody in the Plantation area, is also charged with tampering with evidence.

The 26-year-old, whose criminal past includes arrests from other states, was previously detained in Broward last year after being taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol on suspicion of cocaine possession and trafficking. A judge mandated Kodak's 30-day detention at a rehabilitation center in February. He is still in court, defending the 2022 case.

It was revealed last month that Bradford Cohen, Kodak's attorney, was attempting to have a different drug prosecution against his client dropped since it was part of what he described as a "coordinated takedown" by Broward County of the singer. According to TMZ, Cohen stated that Tylenol, not oxycodone, had allegedly been found in a sample of tablets taken during the July 2022 arrest.

Cohen has frequently expressed his disapproval of the media attention that surrounds his client, even taking issue with statements of worry that have recently made headlines. According to Cohen, Kodak "has all these positive things going on" ever since former President Donald Trump issued a commutation in 2021.

The rapper has a history of run-ins with the law ever since he was in middle school. His arrest in Florida sees him back in Broward County, as his lawyer now faces an uphill battle to get him out on bail.