“I hope this is serious”: Kodak Black gets internet’s support after revealing he’s recovering from substance abuse for his kids

Kodak Black, the American rapper opened up about his drug use on an Instagram Live, following his recent arrest on December 7 in Plantation, Florida, for cocaine possession. The police's incident report revealed that he allegedly attempted to swallow a mouthful of cocaine. However, the artist has denied the allegations.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of drug abuse and strong language that may be offensive to some readers.

On December 11, 2023, Black went live on his social media to reveal that he has been working on getting himself clean for his kids:

"I’m working on myself. I’m working right now, homie. I paid $350,000 and sh*t to get clean and get better. I’ve done went to rehab by myself without the court having to tell me to do that. Just me wanting to better myself. I got children, homie, and I have to be here for them. I never have enough time on the streets to even be no junkie."

Following the live, netizens spoke out in support of the rapper's sobriety journey.

A fan reacts to Black's rehab claim. (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Black has three children in all, a son named King Khalid, and two daughters, one of whose names is Queen Yuri Kapri. The other daughter's name has not been revealed to the public, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Kodak Black admits drug abuse but denies cocaine possession following arrest

Bill Kahan Kapri, known professionally as Kodak Black, was arrested on December 7, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to third-degree cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence, and improper stop/stand/park. He also demanded a jury trial to clear his name.

According to the police report, the officers who approached Yak's black 2019 Bentley SUV, said that it was parked with its tail lights on and blocking part of the road.

During his recent Instagram Live on December 11, Kodak Black claimed that he didn't do anything "illegal":

“I was on the lean, homie. I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That’s it. That ain’t illegal."

When the authorities got to the vehicle, police claimed they could smell alcohol and upon searching the car, found cannabis rolling paper, cannabis residue, and white powder. They have also alleged that Kodak’s mouth was full of white powder. As per XXL, the white substance was later tested and confirmed to be cocaine which Kodak Black has denied in the Live, saying,

“Come on, fam. Hell f*ck no, bruh. Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against muthaf*ckas who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that sh*t. I’ll tell God himself I do Percs [percocet] and sh*t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me."

Percocet was prescribed to him after he was shot in the leg in February 2022, as per Hip Hop Dx. He then revealed that he was on a journey to get himself clean for his children and once spent $350,000 on rehab.

Journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul posted about Kodak Black's not-guilty plea on X, formerly known as Twitter. The rapper's attorney Bradford Cohen responded to the same by commenting:

"We also will be filing a motion to suppress the stop next week."

Netizens seem to be supporting Black in this matter, with many hoping that he is able to successfully "sober up." Fans showed their support by commenting under @DailyLoud's post about the same:

On Instagram, under The Shade Room's post about the Live, fans came together to show their support for Kodak Black.

Netizens praying in support of Kodak. (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Kodak Black is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond. A court date for his trial has not been decided yet.