"That's crazy": Internet reacts as Dave East gets pepper-sprayed by Montreal police after concert

New York rapper Dave East went viral for getting pepper sprayed by the police. Multiple videos emerged on Tuesday, December 19, following the rapper's Montreal concert show. East and his crew can be seen confronting the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal over searching everyone in the venue. All of a sudden the police began to pepper spray the rapper and his crew.

The video also shows bystanders being apprehended by the police. Netizens did not understand why the police pepper-sprayed the rapper seemingly without any provocation and criticized them for it.

Many others made jokes and memes about Montreal police and pepper sprays.



Netizens criticize police for using pepper sprays on Dave East without provocation

Veteran rapper Dave East had just finished his performance at Le Rouge Bar in Montreal on Tuesday when he and his crew were confronted by Montreal police. It is unclear as to what led the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) to the venue but the police insisted on searching everyone at the venue, in French, according to a translation of the video, provided by Complex.

The police, who arrived at the back of the bar while Dave East was still performing, were personally given a shoutout by East himself who said on the microphone, "The boys is in this motherf**ker" while pointing at the police, some of whom were waving hello. Once, East got out of the bar, he was surrounded by SPVM personnel, which led to a verbal confrontation.

While Dave East was having a peaceful altercation with the police on the side of the road in the pouring rain in Montreal, the cops suddenly pulled out pepper spray and sprayed East in the face as well as everyone else nearby.

East could be seen bending down on the side of the road, surrounded by his crew. He was seen pouring water into his eyes. The police even proceeded to apprehend one of the bystanders and place the person in a police vehicle. The crowd roared with disappointment as all this was taking place.

Netizens were extremely confused as to what actually happened. People criticized and condemned Montreal police for pepper spraying the rapper and the crowd without any real provocation. People stated that there should be "accountability" regarding police conduct.

Users exclaimed that the rapper was not going back to Canada again. Many users made jokes about pepper spray and the famous Montreal steak seasoning. A few users pointed out that the rapper looked like he was not complying with police orders.



In other news, Dave East's second and latest studio album, Fortune Favors the Bold was released in July of this year. The rapper even claimed that most of the album was recorded in a Medellin, Columbia Pablo Escobar's stash house. In an interview with Ebro Darden, he admitted to being a big fan of Pablo Escobar.