"This is the store we need to boycott": Internet reacts as video of H&M manager refusing service to 2 black girls goes viral

A recent video of two black girls apparently getting racially profiled at an H&M store has gone viral on the internet. The viral clip was originally uploaded on TikTok before it got circulated on several other social media platforms. The video began with the store manager telling the girls that the store would just refuse service to them.

The manager even clarified that there was no particular reason behind such a decision. She went ahead and even seemingly took a piece of clothing that the girls had with them. The black girls asked the store manager repeatedly asking to why they were getting kicked out, to which the manager responded that she had no reason.

The manager could be heard saying:

"We have the right to refuse service to anybody. So, I'm having the right to refuse service to you guys. I don't have to have a reason. That is my reason. So, I'm just asking you guys to please leave the store today."

The video amassed outrage amongst netizens who bashed the behavior of the H&M store manager. Many even suggested boycotting the particular store in the video. A user (@ados_strong) wrote on X:

"If this is true, then this is the store we need to BOYCOTT."

Another user tweeted:

"Soooooo no more H&M tf Not everyone who’s black steals a lot of us got money 😭."

"Y’all need to fire that lady," wrote a netizen tagging the brand.

A lot of similar responses are found on the social media platform. A netizen wrote:

"I hope they sue them for everything they have ! Make them racist pockets bleed."

"Being openly racist like this in 2025 is insane," stated a user.

"My mom told me to stop going to hm after that monkey thing," added a tweet.

H&M had previously found itself involved in similar controversies

This was not the first time that the fashion retailer got involved in similar controversies. Back in January 2018, H&M released an ad in which a black child was seen wearing a hoodie that had the following words written on it: "COOLEST MONKEY IN THE JUNGLE." The commercial did not sit right with people at the time.

According to reports by The Guardian published at the time, the brand even apologized for the same after receiving backlash on the internet. Many reportedly called the ad "inappropriate, disgusting and negligent."

The Labour MP Kate Osamor also bashed the commercial and reportedly tweeted:

"I was totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least, to find this online imagine. hm do you think this imagery is an appropriate representation of a young black boy?"

A spokesperson for H&M then confirmed that the controversial image was removed from all channels and apologized for offending communities. In August 2020, the brand officials revealed that they had suspended some employees for using a racial slur to name a particular hat.

H&M spokeswoman Ulrika Isaksson then told Reuters that they were apologetic for the reported use of the racial slur. As for the latest incident, no response has yet been received from the brand.

