"This was a suicide mission": Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape reportedly had 'other targets'

In the wake of the October 28 attack on 82-year-old businessman Paul Pelosi, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office has made allegations that the 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, was also planning to attack several prominent figures across the country.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins claimed that DePape planned on targeting "several prominent state and federal politicians."

Pamela Hensley🦃 @PamelaHensley22 If David Depape really broke the window to get into the Pelosi mansion, why didn't the alarm go off? If David Depape really broke the window to get into the Pelosi mansion, why didn't the alarm go off?

According to the New York Post, the publication obtained a motion from the District Attorney's Office, which outlined the plans David DePape revealed to police officers. The motion claimed that DePape said:

“I’m sick of the insane f—ing level of lies coming out of Washington, DC. I came here to have a little chat with his wife (Nancy Pelosi). I didn’t really want to hurt him but he knows this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it costs me my life."

The Associated Press reported that David DePape faces federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a US official, as well as state charges of burglary, elder abuse and attempted murder.

Further details of the allegations against David DePape

Sara 🇺🇸 @sara_hagarty I don’t wish harm on anyone. But if David DePape attacked anyone not named Pelosi he would be out of jail by now with no bail and minimal charges. This two tiered justice is not JUSTICE. I don’t wish harm on anyone. But if David DePape attacked anyone not named Pelosi he would be out of jail by now with no bail and minimal charges. This two tiered justice is not JUSTICE.

The motion released by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office stated that according to his own account, David DePape did not intend to hurt Paul Pelosi.

Instead, the suspect claimed that he was attempting to find the victims' wife, Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old Democratic House Speaker.

DePape said:

“Hurting him was not my goal, I told him before I attacked him that he’s escalating things.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG David Depape was an illegal alien that overstayed his visa & should have been deported.



If Paul Pelosi was a 2A supporting gun owner he could have shot the man that was trying to kill him.



It’s dangerous Democrat policies that led to Paul Pelosi being attacked. David Depape was an illegal alien that overstayed his visa & should have been deported.If Paul Pelosi was a 2A supporting gun owner he could have shot the man that was trying to kill him.It’s dangerous Democrat policies that led to Paul Pelosi being attacked.

According to the New York Post, DePape's other intended targets included several political figures, their relatives, as well as a San Francisco professor. In an interview with the Associated Press, Brooke Jenkins said that the attack appeared to be premeditated.

She said:

“This was not something that he did at the spur of the moment."

Jenkins also stated that DePape had chosen Pelosi as a target since she was a potential Presidential candidate. Describing the incident, Pelosi said:

“(The suspect) forced his way into the Pelosi home intending to take the person third in line to the presidency of the United States hostage and to seriously harm her. Thwarted by Speaker Pelosi’s absence, Defendant continued on his quest and would not be stopped, culminating in the near fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi.”

Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 @AmoneyResists A San Francisco judge has ordered David Depape—the MAGA terrorist who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, assaulted her husband with a hammer, and sought to kidnap and interrogate the Speaker herself—to be held without bail. A San Francisco judge has ordered David Depape—the MAGA terrorist who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, assaulted her husband with a hammer, and sought to kidnap and interrogate the Speaker herself—to be held without bail.

Jenkins added that while holding Paul Pelosi captive, DePape allegedly threatened to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps. The suspect reportedly allowed Paul Pelosi to go to the bathroom, which is where the victim called the police.

It is believed that after the arrival of authorities, DePape used a hammer belonging to Pelosi to hit him, thereby knocking him unconscious for about three minutes.

On Tuesday, October 1, DePape pleaded not guilty to all State charges.

