"This is the sweetest thing ever": Fans react to an ENGENE's interaction with ENHYPEN's leader Jungwon outside HYBE office

ENHYPEN member Jungwon is all over social media due to his heartwarming interaction with a fan outside the HYBE office. Recently, a South Korean netizen revealed meeting the leader of the septet, highlighting the kindness he showed, which has endeared fans even more to the artist.

User @wwxn28 on X shared their experience meeting with the ORANGE BLOOD singer, along with a signed photo card as proof. As recounted by an ENGENE, Jungwon asked them if they had dinner and expressed his willingness to treat them if not. Additionally, he offered to purchase hot packs since the weather was extremely cold.

As translated by @jungwonglobal on X, the fan wrote,

“OP said she met Jungwon in front of the HYBE yesterday. When she called him and said she was an ENGENE, Jungwon came closer and gave his autograph. Jungwon even offered to buy OP a meal because she said she hadn't eaten and said he would buy her a hot pack because her hands were cold…”

They further added,

“OP felt embarrassed, so she naturally said it was okay. Jungwon even greeted her with a fist bump. OP said Jungwon is a total angel.”

Expand Tweet

Fans online were impressed by the Sweet Venom singer's gesture, they highlighted the reasons why they loved him. A user on X stated, “This is the sweetest thing ever.”

Expand Tweet

“Jungwon is such an angel”: Fans react to an ENGENE's interaction with the ENHYPEN member

Expand Tweet

Recently, many netizens revealed meeting the leader of ENHYPEN near the HYBE building. One such story went viral on social media, showcasing the true personality of Jungwon. Fans were excited to hear the stories and expressed their happiness at seeing their fellow fans meet their favorite idol.

One fan highlighted how the K-pop star had promised to treat his fans to dinner if they ever approached him in public. Hearing the stories coming from fans who ran into him coincidentally, fans praised him for keeping his promise. Many fans also called him an “angel” for his kind gesture.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, on February 16, ENHYPEN dropped an exciting cover of BTS’ hit track I Need U for Spotify Singles. The famous K-pop songs playlist, known as K-pop ON! on Spotify, marked its 10th anniversary in 2024. ENHYPEN debuted in 2020 through the survival K-pop show I-Land and is a junior group to BTS, as their agencies fall under the HYBE LABELS umbrella.

Expand Tweet

The BTS members were present when the final lineup of the group was announced on the show. Since then, many fans have wished for the two groups to collaborate, however, no one saw this official song cover coming. The I Need U cover by ENHYPEN was re-arranged by the BIGHIT Entertainment founder (now BIGHIT MUSIC), Bang Si-hyuk.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE