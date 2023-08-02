“Jungkook is truly the best sunbae”: BTS fans praise Bangtan’s maknae for liking and commenting on ENHYPEN’s SEVEN dance cover

August 1 was a truly eventful day for BTS’ Jungkook and ARMYs. Not only did Bangtan’s maknae expose his secret TikTok account, but he also made his unusual username, Ian, public, all by accident. For the unversed, the Euphoria singer is currently basking in the global success of his tantalizing new single SEVEN and the mammoth love it is receiving from fans and fellow K-pop idols.

On August 1, BTS’ maknae was just attempting to share a TikTok of ENHYPEN‘s Jay and Jungwon dancing to his song SEVEN. But when fans tried clicking on the video, TikTok informed them that a certain “Ian” shared the video.

Bangtan’s maknae was quick to realize that he had exposed his secret TikTok account to fans. He quickly changed his username from “Ian” to “JK,” but ARMYs already noticed it.

ARMYs were happy to see BTS’ maknae being supportive of his hoobae (juniors), ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon. “Jungkook is truly the best sunbae,” @Daily_JKUpdate wrote in response to him praising ENHYPEN’s SEVEN dance cover. For those unversed, sunbae is a Korean word for senior.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to him hilariously exposing his TikTok account while sharing ENHYPEN’s cover of SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook is not only basking in the global success of his single SEVEN but also keeping up with the various edits and dance covers of the song. He recently shared ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon’s brilliant cover of his SEVEN choreography under his secret TikTok account.

Despite his best attempt to keep his real identity a secret on TikTok, he exposed himself while praising Jay and Jungwon’s dance cover.

He shared the dance video with the brief caption:

“Good Job Good Job.”

Not only that, his fellow group members Jin and Jimin too lavished praise on ENHYPEN with encouraging words like “They’re great” and “Good Job”.

ARMYs are reacting to not only BTS’ Jungkook’s warm words of encouragement towards ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon but also his hilarious attempt to quickly change his TikTok username before getting exposed in front of ARMYs.

BTS’ maknae has always been kind and encouraging towards his juniors from HYBE. In his various Weverse lives and interviews, he has generously lavished praise on TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM, and fans are warmed to know that he conveyed his sincere appreciation for ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon as well.

It may be recounted that during HYBE’s survival show, I-LAND, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon revealed that BTS’ Jungkook is his role model. Fans believe life has come full circle for Jungwon, as not only is he part of the same agency as his role model but has also earned generous praise from his idol.

In fact, when a fan notified him on Weverse about Bangtan’s maknae’s praise for him, he reacted with blushing emojis.

The Dreamers’ singer, who now goes by the username @letjungkook7, is now following all his HYBE labelmates on TikTok: SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and fromis_9.

BTS’ Jungkook has been liking and reacting to edits and dance covers of SEVEN

ARMYs are noticing that BTS’ Jungkook has been liking and reacting to several edits, funny videos, memes, and dance covers of SEVEN. ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon’s dance cover of the tantalizing track is his first-liked video on TikTok. He has also liked BOYNEXTDOOR’s, KIM JAEHWAN’s, and &TEAM’s videos.

In a recent Weverse live, he also revealed that he is aware of the various dubbed versions of his conversation with Han So-hee doing the rounds on the internet and even reacted to a few of them, chuckling at fans’ sense of humor and creativity.

SEVEN has topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global excluding the U.S. for the second consecutive week for the week ending on August 5. The single also placed at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week.