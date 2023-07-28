“Lord I’m not your strongest soldier”: ARMYs utterly dumbfounded after BTS’ Jungkook goes live on Weverse shirtless

BTS' Jungkook caused a massive stir among fans during his Weverse live on July 28, 2023. Since the release of his solo debut song Seven, the BTS star has remained in the spotlight, and his every move is being carefully watched and followed by fans. Hence, his shirtless appearance during the recent live session became the hottest topic of discussion across social media platforms, igniting a frenzy of reactions from K-pop enthusiasts, especially ARMY.

During the live session, the Seven singer surprised fans by appearing shirtless, something they never expected from BTS due to strict restrictions from their entertainment company. This unexpected moment left fans in awe, and they couldn't stop talking about it. It was a departure from his usual domestic and playful demeanor on lives, proving that he is full of surprises.

Jungkook is known for doing late-night lives. He usually comes live at odd times and does unexpected and domestic things that make fans happy. They often define his lives as their "comfort place." As usual, the BTS maknae held the recent Weverse live late at night to connect with ARMY, but little did they know what was in store.

This time Jungkook showed up shirtless, in his bed, wrapped in a blanket. Fans were totally taken aback due to this surprising behavior from their favorite idol and playfully teased the Seven singer about their "parasocial relationship" with him. Fans playfully commented that they and Jungkook have reached an explicit stage of a hypothetical relationship as his shirtless appearance made them trend the hashtag, "Jungkook, what are we?"

Fans even teasingly requested the BTS star to remove the blanket he was using, but he cross-questioned fans if they could handle it. Jimin, his ever-playful friend, who had joined the live chat in the audience, confidently replied that he could handle it.

The Seven singer, in good humor, mentioned that he wasn't in the best shape. He continued to charm his fans by showing off his tattoos and new ear piercings and flexing his muscles to showcase his fitness.

As Jungkook being shirtless was only imaginative for fans until this live, it was normal for them to lose their minds over his appearance. Some of these fans' reactions can be seen below:

Another treat for fans was when Jimin asked the My Time singer why he was awake this late at night. He jokingly replied that he was just about to go to bed. The interaction between the two close friends delighted fans as they got to witness the playful banter between them.

The highlight of the live was when Jungkook and Jimin discussed the possibility of doing a live video together. The former was keen on the idea, reading requests from fans in the comments, and fans were thrilled at the prospect of seeing them together.

Being a supportive friend, Jimin encouraged the Seven singer to focus on his promotions first, and they could plan a live session later. This chit-chat between the BTS members quickly went viral, leaving fans awaiting a live video call with both of them. The new and never-seen-before avatar of the BTS star shocked fans in the happiest way possible and has them wanting even more.