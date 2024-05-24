"This is not about weight, or looks or appearance" — TikTok star Remi Bader shows off fitness transformation after quitting Ozempic

On May 21, 2024, TikTok star Remi Bader gave her fans a sneak peek into her wellness journey. The influencer showed off her fitness transformation by posting a video of her working out in the gym.

“This is not about weight, or looks or appearance, it’s about putting myself first and finding myself again. Always put yourself first,” Bader wrote over the video.

Remi Bader has been vocal about her binge eating disorder and has previously spoken about being prescribed Ozempic in 2020 because she was pre-diabetic, insulin-resistant, and gaining weight. However, the TikTok star reportedly quit the drug over a year ago.

Remi Bader called her binge eating "self-sabotage"

Content creator Remi Bader has been documenting her fitness journey over the past few months, showing how she gained the confidence and ability to perform workout routines that she initially struggled with.

She posted her fitness transformation on Instagram, which saw a "before" clip showing the 29-year-old struggle with a vertical knee raise. In the "after" clip, Bader successfully completed the same exercise. The text over the video read:

“The difference of a few months focusing on my mental, emotional, and physical strength,” the content creator wrote.

In the video's caption, she thanked everyone who stood by her side during her "darkest and brightest moments."

According to People Magazine, Remi Bader has been open about her binge eating, explaining it in a TikTok video posted in September 2023. The day had left her very emotional, so she just “answered that with eating, eating, eating, eating.”

“I knew what I was going to do. I wanna be alone, I want to eat. I wanna self-sabotage. It’s just the weirdest mindset,” she added.

Remi Bader claimed quitting Ozempic made her gain back "double her weight"

Appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on January 10, 2023, Remi Bader got candid about being prescribed Ozempic by her doctor in 2020 and her journey after quitting the FDA-approved drug.

"It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared. They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings," she told host Amanda Hirsch.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication to treat adults with Type 2 diabetes. Of late, some celebrities have come out and spoken about using the drug for weight loss.

According to People Magazine, Bader was prescribed Ozempic for her health issues, but she said the drug wasn't the best course of treatment for her as it increased her binge eating.

Expand Tweet

She added that while she was able to lose weight while on the drugs, her binge eating returned immediately after she stopped taking them, and she gained back "double her weight".

"I saw a doctor and they were like, it's 100% because I went on Ozempic. It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long, I lost some weight. I didn't wanna be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, I bet the second I got off I'm gonna get starving again. I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic," she said.

Remi Bader is a known advocate for body positivity and size inclusivity in fashion, with over 2.3 million TikTok followers and 707K Instagram followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback