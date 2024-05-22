Is Ozempic a real drug? Details explored as South Park satirises weight loss drug in upcoming special 

The long-running and extremely popular Comedy Central offering South Park’s upcoming special is set to delve into the recently-gone-viral weight loss drug Ozempic. Used by a range of celebrities and professional athletes, Ozempic in itself is the over-the-counter name of semaglutide, a prescription medication which was originally created to fight against Type 2 diabetes.

However, its effects on the human body and the fact that the drug has been deemed safe to be used by the FDA means that it has become extremely popular among various sections. Regardless, South Park, which recently concluded its 26th season in December 2023, is set to release a special on Paramount+, titled The End of Obesity. Set to be aired live on May 25, the episode will delve into the controversies surrounding Ozempic, and the various side effects that have been said to be swept under the rug.

Here, we look at everything that is known about the weight-loss drug.

What is Ozempic, and is it safe?

Ozempic in itself is not said to have any side effects in most cases, but can adversely alter the body's biology in quick time, which in itself can have a range of effects on different people.

In addition to Ozempic, the South Park episode will look into the increased demand registered in regions such as the USA and the UK for a range of weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy, and Rybelsus.

Regardless, developed for type-2 Diabetes, the drug in itself regulates blood sugar levels and is also known to lower the risk of cardiac events such as heart attacks and strokes in diabetes patients.

Medication of this category works by stimulating and increasing the insulin production and flow in the body. Furthermore, Ozempic also slows down the process of gastric emptying, with the increased insulin directly reducing sugar levels in human beings.

While FDA-approved, Ozempic is not approved for normal weight-loss usage. Instead, it is a medication for diabetes patients which is the sole reason it is easy to acquire in various regions.

Furthermore, the use of the drug has also gained attention due to various celebrities and athletes. Figures such as Rebel Wilson and Sharon Osbourne, alongside a range of athletes including DJ Burns have been reported to have used it in recent times.

While various users stand by its effectiveness and claim that side effects are extremely rare, there are certain risks associated with the drug.

For example, various users have noted side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation, all logical effects of the insulin-boosting drug. Furthermore, the drug also carried a warning from the FDA as it has been known to cause tumors and cancer in certain animal studies, although that has not led to any reduction in its usage.

Hence, although the drug in itself is not a drug which has been approved for usage as a weight-loss stimulant, it has gone viral for the various effects it can have on the human body. Hence, even if people end up using it, the usage should be regulated, and must be done only after consulting a physician.

As things stand, The demands for these drugs are estimated to continue increasing in the coming time, as more and more people become aware of their weight-loss-related effects.