"Everyone's looking the same"— Jamie-Lynn Sigler says talking about the popularity of Ozempic triggers her

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, in an episode of the MeSsy podcast with Christina Applegate, expressed her annoyance over the “Ozempic stuff,” which she admitted has gotten her “a little triggered.” The episode titled Body Talk aired on May 14, 2024. 43-year-old Sigler is best known for her character as Meadow Soprano in HBO’s The Sopranos.

Ozempic is a drug intended for those with type 2 diabetes and is not used as an off-label weight-loss drug.

Talking about the reason why the subject had upset her, Jamie-Lynn Sigler told Applegate in the podcast:

“It felt like we were on this road to solidifying body positivity, and every shape and size and color, everyone’s looking the same now.”

“It’s upsetting me”— Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks about “beautiful and healthy” people abusing Ozempic

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, along with her podcast co-host and actress Applegate, opened up about their experiences regarding body image issues in the same episode. The Sopranos alum explained that she understood that the drug can help people with weight loss issues, but that it’s hard for her emotionally to understand the Hollywood craze of using the shots to get skinny.

She mentioned seeing friends who have struggled with weight loss for a long time benefit from using Ozempic. She said:

“I actually know a handful of people that it [Ozempic] has made an incredible difference in their lives. I have seen them struggle with their weight for a very, very, very long time and seen it give them a lot. I am so happy for them.”

However, Jamie-Lynn Sigler also admitted that she knew of some people who take the drug even if they don’t need it. She stated:

“I have also seen friends of mine, who were beautiful and healthy and perfect, abusing it, and it’s upsetting me.”

Applegate agreed with the sentiment that the Hollywood trend involving Ozempic is undoing the work of the body positivity movement. The Dead to Me actress mentioned to Sigler that people are “fading away,” and jokingly addressed their listeners:

“For women out there, the tinner your face is, the older you look, okay? Not that looking old is bad! Aging gracefully is beautiful.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who had been candid about struggling with anorexia, even wrote a book about her past eating disorder. She went on to discuss her struggles with weight loss and body image issues in the podcast.

The actress referenced her previous role in the HBO crime drama while talking about her public battle with eating disorder. She said:

“Sopranos was so f**king amazing. They almost fired me because of how thin I was. I had to show that I was well.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Applegate talked to Sigler about her health issues and suffering from an eating disorder herself. The former noted that this is something that she has “never discussed” in public before, she noted. The Dead to Me star recalled that it began when a neighbor had called her fat when she was a child.

Recalling previous struggles with her weight, Applegate admitted:

“I would eat five almonds in a day. And if I had six, I would cry and I wouldn’t want to leave the house. And that stuck with me for years and years and years.”

As for Jamie-Lynn Sigler, she recalled that her issues began when all her friends began talking about food and calories, which she started taking notes about. However, the actress admitted that it intensified during The Sopranos’s pilot episode after seeing herself in “the fullest” that she’s ever been.

