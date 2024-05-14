Netflix shares Heartstopper season 3 confirmed release date with Billie Eilish new song 

Netflix has finally confirmed when Heartstopper season 3 is set to hit the platform with a new teaser that was shared today. The third season of the hit romance/drama will be premiering on Netflix on October 3, 2024, with all the episodes releasing on the same day.

The new teaser for Heartstopper season 3 also featured an exclusive snippet of Birds of Feather by Billie Eilish that will be featured in her new and upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The clip that was revealed also showcased what fans can expect from Nick and Charlie going forward as their relationship develops through the course of the upcoming season.

Hearstopper season 3 teaser sees Charlie try and reveal his feelings to Nick

The teaser for Heartstopper season 3 begins with Nick trying to tell Charlie that he loves him but is unable to do so. However, with the summer holidays going on, he meets Charlie who shows up at his doorstep and is just about to tell him, but gives up at the last second as the duo head out to enjoy their day.

Talking to Netflix, series creator and writer Alice Oseman teased that throughout the course of Heartstopper season 3, Nick and Charlie's relationship is going to develop further and mature. She teased that themes like mental health will be explored and the show is also going to mature alongside its characters. Here's what she said:

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3."

She continued:

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, s*x, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Heartstopper season 3's plot will build from season 2's ending

The ending of season 2 of Heartstopper saw Nick and Charlie start having stronger feelings for each other, with the former almost confessing his feelings for the latter. But as he is about to do so, Charlie has to leave. However, he ends up typing a message on his phone saying that he loves Nick. However, he doesn't hit send on the message, teasing that there is more to come as season 2 concludes.

The first teaser for Heartstopper season 3 suggests that the plot this season will very much revolve around Charlie and Nick trying to solidify their feelings for each other. The first episode of the upcoming outing is also titled Love. It is written by Alice Oseman. According to Netflix, here is what will happen in season 3:

"As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan."

Starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, Heartstopper returns on October 3, 2024, on Netflix.

