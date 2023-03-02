"Thought I was losing my mind": Apple iphone clean energy charging leaves users frustrated

Apple recently released the latest update iOS 16.1, which comes with clean energy charging. The new feature ensures a reduced carbon footprint by charging a device only when a source for lower carbon emission electricity is available.
In this feature, when the iPhone is connected to a charger, the iOS device gets a report of carbon emissions generated by the local energy grid, and the phone uses the information to decide when to charge itself. This often results in slow charging, as reported by several people on social media.
iPhone users were left frustrated when they found out that the feature was on by default. However, explainer posts on the social media site are now helping people figure out what exactly is happening. Many netizens also posted online about their confusion:
Twitterati frustrated with new Apple update as many explain how to turn it off
Netizens were not pleased with this feature and took to social media to post their reactions. Some social media users helped fellow iPhone users by sharing videos on how to turn the clean energy feature off.
How to turn off Apple's Clean Energy feature
Earlier in September 2022, Apple announced the Clean Energy feature. However, it was only recently launched with a new update.
For those unaware, the feature of clean energy charging reduces carbon footprints based on charging habits. As opposed to reports by several iPhone users, Apple claims that the new feature does not reduce charging speed.
While the feature is turned on by default, if you want to turn it off, here is a step-wise guide on how to do so:
Step 1: Open the settings option on your device
Step 2: Now click on the battery option
Step 3: Click on Battery health and Charging
Step 4: If the option of Clean Energy charging appears, hold and turn it off.
The latest update on iOS also comes with a feature that patches a bug that might be used to hack your device.