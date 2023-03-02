"Thought I was losing my mind": Apple iphone clean energy charging leaves users frustrated

Apple recently released the latest update iOS 16.1, which comes with clean energy charging. The new feature ensures a reduced carbon footprint by charging a device only when a source for lower carbon emission electricity is available.

In this feature, when the iPhone is connected to a charger, the iOS device gets a report of carbon emissions generated by the local energy grid, and the phone uses the information to decide when to charge itself. This often results in slow charging, as reported by several people on social media.

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd



With it turned on, iOS will only recharge the iPhone's battery when the electrical grid uses cleaner energy sources like solar or wind… If you noticed your iPhone is charging a little slower recently it may be due to a new setting Apple added in iOS 16.1 — Clean Energy Charging

iPhone users were left frustrated when they found out that the feature was on by default. However, explainer posts on the social media site are now helping people figure out what exactly is happening. Many netizens also posted online about their confusion:

Twitterati frustrated with new Apple update as many explain how to turn it off

Netizens were not pleased with this feature and took to social media to post their reactions. Some social media users helped fellow iPhone users by sharing videos on how to turn the clean energy feature off.

If you're iPhone is slowly charging—-it appears to be because a recent update defaulted to "clean energy charging" under the battery section.

I just transferred my work phone number to a new (Xfinity) home phone and received a new iPhone SE for "free." When it updated to iOS 16.1, it was automatically selected for "Clean Energy Charging." Charging when the grid is 'green' has disadvantages when traveling! Turn it off.

I just checked &this is real. But this is propaganda by iPhone. The power comes off the grid. There is no way to separate their so called "clean energy"produced power from other production methods coming off the grid. They really want to control even the small details of our life

Check your iPhone. Clean energy charging was automatically turned on when I checked my settings. No wonder my phone doesn't charge as quickly as it used to. Turn this nonsense off.

If you have an iPhone and you've noticed it's taking a lot longer to charge than normal, it's because Apple introduced a new setting that will slow charge your phone if you're in an area where the grid doesn't use clean energy sources like solar or wind.. Can't even make this up



If you have an iPhone and you've noticed it's taking a lot longer to charge than normal, it's because Apple introduced a new setting that will slow charge your phone if you're in an area where the grid doesn't use clean energy sources like solar or wind.. Can't even make this up

Just noticed this "Clean Energy Charging" option on my iPhone 🤔

I just learned about the "clean energy charging" in the latest iPhone update. No thanks. Turned. Off.

I knew it seemed like my iPhone wasn't charging as quickly as normal. The update set phones on clean energy charging. Keep screwing with my settings Apple and I will switch to an android phone. Between business and family on my plan that's 7 no 8 iPhones..

How to turn off Apple's Clean Energy feature

Earlier in September 2022, Apple announced the Clean Energy feature. However, it was only recently launched with a new update.

For those unaware, the feature of clean energy charging reduces carbon footprints based on charging habits. As opposed to reports by several iPhone users, Apple claims that the new feature does not reduce charging speed.

While the feature is turned on by default, if you want to turn it off, here is a step-wise guide on how to do so:

Step 1: Open the settings option on your device

Step 2: Now click on the battery option

Step 3: Click on Battery health and Charging

Step 4: If the option of Clean Energy charging appears, hold and turn it off.

The latest update on iOS also comes with a feature that patches a bug that might be used to hack your device.

