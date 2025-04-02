“Thought this one was meaningful” — Ariana DeBose clarifies posting a quote from Jonah Platt’s criticism of her West Side Story costar Rachel Zegler

Actress Ariana DeRose seemingly took a jab at West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler. According to Variety, DeRose posted a now-deleted quote on her Instagram on March 1.

On Tuesday, DeRose clarified on her Instagram story that she often posts meaningful quotes on the app without knowing their origin or context. The actress stated that she had no intentions of getting involved in a news cycle and that, in the future, she would clarify before posting any quotes.

"I post quotes all the time and thought this one was meaningful. Will fully cop to the fact I did not do any research on where this quote came from, nor did I know of the connection until it was pointed out to me," she wrote.

Actress Ariana DeRose on her deleted Instagram post. (Image via Instagram/@arianaderose)

According to Page Six, the deleted quote on narcissism is originally from Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White's producer, Marc Platt. On March 26, while replying to a netizen, Platt criticized Rachel Zegler by calling her "immature" in a now-deleted reply.

He also accused the actress of reportedly affecting the work of the cast, crew, and other blue-collar workers with her controversial statements. He said:

"Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."

The user @JackPosobiec posted a screenshot of Platt's now-deleted statement on X. The tweet then went viral, garnering more than 100,000 likes.

More details on Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-starrer Snow White's box office performance

Rachel Zegler at the World Premiere Of Disney's Snow White - Image via Getty

Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White was released in theatres on March 21. According to USA Today's report, it grossed $42 million in the first week, a decline from previous Disney live-action collections.

The media outlet reported that The Little Mermaid collected $95.5 million, Beauty and the Beast grossed $174.7 million, Aladdin earned $91.5 million, and Cinderella pulled in $67.8 million in the first week.

This week, Jason Statham's A Working Man beat the Disney film by collecting $15.2 million, while Snow White garnered $14.2 million in its second week.

Rachel Zegler earlier made headlines for calling the original Disney animated Snow White "weird"

According to The Wrap's report, Rachel Zegler told an interviewer at the 2022 D23 Expo her thoughts on the 1937 animated movie. The actress stated that the prince in the movie seemingly stalked Snow White and that the movie had a "weird approach."

She then said that the live-action adaptation would take a different approach.

"I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude," she said.

Snow White has now been released in the theatres. According to Forbes, it might be released on Disney+ around June 2025.

