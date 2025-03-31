John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon calls Rachel Zegler "a spoiled ungrateful and disconnected brat" amid Snow White controversy

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the late Beatles legend John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono, recently criticized actress Rachel Zegler. In a now-deleted X post on March 30, 2025, the British-American musician claimed that Zegler acted like "a spoiled, ungrateful, and disconnected brat."

"I agree the vilification went too far. But she also acts like a spoiled ungrateful and disconnected brat. So it's no surprise," Sean Ono wrote.

Sean wrote on X (Image via X/@eanonolennon)

The post followed a controversy last year involving Rachel Zegler and Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White, which was released on March 21, 2025. This controversy arose from Zegler's remarks about Palestine and the film's new direction.

Sean Ono Lennon seemingly aims at Rachel Zegler amid the Snow White debate

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, Sean Ono Lennon criticized Rachel Zegler on X in a post that has since been deleted. In it, Sean Ono suggested that the backlash Zegler faced following her post was too harsh.

He also believed that Zegler acted selfishly and ungratefully, which contributed to the negative reactions. However, in a subsequent post, Sean Ono stated that Rachel Zegler is an "exceptionally beautiful" woman —

"Both Gal Gadot AND Rachel Zegler are exceptionally beautiful women. Some of y'all are bugging. Some people are saying, 'but beauty is on the inside.' That is not the kind of beauty that gets you modelling or acting or even body building jobs," Sean Ono wrote.

In another since-deleted post, Sean Ono explained Rachel Zegler's beauty by suggesting that physical beauty relates to appearance rather than inner qualities, indicating that "physical beauty is not on the inside."

"There's a lot you can do to help with style and personality but none of that is going to win you a body building competition, for example, if you don't have good genetics. Let's not be babies, physical beauty is not on the inside," Sean Ono added.

Sean posted on X (Image via X/@seanonolennon)

Sean Ono Lennon's comments arise from Rachel Zegler's 2023 interview with Variety, which ignited online debate. During the interview, Zegler suggested that the new Snow White movie modernizes the character—

"It's no longer 1937 – she's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be," Zegler said.

While speaking to Extra in September 2022, she called the 1937 classic "weird" and outdated.

“There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird!”

In her August 2024 post, Rachel Zegler expressed gratitude to her fans for their overwhelming response to the Snow White trailer, which garnered over 120 million views within 24 hours. However, she also included a thread urging the freedom of Palestine, reflecting on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"and always remember, free palestine," Zegler wrote.

The live-action Snow White premiered exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. No critical reviews have been reported regarding Rachel Zegler's performance in the film.

Additionally, the actress has not yet responded to Sean Ono Lennon's remarks.

