Thousands of law officials gather to honor slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, Trump expected to attend funeral

New York City and NYPD law officers continue to mourn the loss of Officer Jonathan Diller after he was shot fatally in a traffic stop in Queens on Monday, March 25, 2024. A candlelight vigil was held at Brady Park, Massapequa Park in Long Island in his honor.

Diller's family gathered in his hometown of Massapequa Park, Long Island, holding hands with those gathered. Mayor Daniel Pearl stated:

"The community, the outpouring of support for the family, everybody just wants to get together and just console one another."

Jonathan Diller was part of the NY police force for three years and served with NYPD's Critical Response Team. He was the member of a two-man team conducting a traffic stop at Far Rockway, identifying cars with fake plates, illegal tints, and other quality-of-life issues, when the passenger from one of the cars stopped and opened fire.

Diller was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two suspects arrested in connection to the incident were later identified as Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones.

Jonathan Diller's funeral is expected to happen this Saturday, March 30

Jonathan Diller's hometown of Massapequa is home to several law enforcement families. Volunteers and well-wishers put up blue ribbons across the village in honor of the slain hero. It was a tradition started a decade ago by retired florist Laurie Logan in honor of another slain NYPD officer and Massapequa resident Brian Moore.

New York residents also left hundreds of flowers, candles, and balloons outside NYPD's 101st precinct in Far Rockaway, turning it into a makeshift memorial.

Diller's wake is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, at Massapequa Funeral Home, and the Funeral is set for Saturday at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church. New York Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner, Edward Caban are expected to attend at least one of the three services.

As Diller's body arrived back in his hometown, hundreds of police officers stood silently outside the Massapequa Funeral Home.

NYPD is also reportedly making arrangements for Donald Trump to attend his funeral after extending an invitation to the former president. Karoline Leavitt, former campaign spokesperson for Trump, stated:

"President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death."

The Survivors of Sheild, a group consisting of widows and widowers of NYPD cops, issued a fundraiser in support of Diller's family.

One of the suspects, Lindy Jones who reportedly drove the vehicle, was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a defaced weapon. The man allegedly responsible for the shooting, Rivera, was shot in the back and is currently in the hospital.

Jonathan Diller is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and a year-old son, Ryan.