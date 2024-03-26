Two suspects arrested as NYPD officer Jonathan Diller shot to death during traffic stop in Far Rockaway

On Monday, March 25, 2024, police arrested two suspects in the murder of an NYPD officer in Far Rockaway, Queens. Police Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny, identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan Diller, a three-year veteran with the department. In an official statement, Mayor Eric Adams expressed his condolences and added:

"It's because of a senseless act of violence that we witness a person had a total disregard for the safety of this city. It is the good guys against the bad guys and these bad guys are violent. They carry guns and the symbol of our public safety, which is police uniform, they have a total disregard for."

Diller was part of a two-man team conducting a traffic spot at 1919 Mott Avenue around 5:50 pm as part of NYPD's Critical Response Team. They were identifying cars with fake plates, illegal tints, and quality-of-life issues.

NYPD officers initially stopped a vehicle with the two suspects inside because they illegally parked at a bus stop

In a press conference conducted on Monday, March 25, 2024, New York City Mayor Adams stated that Diller and his fellow officer stopped a vehicle with the two suspects inside because they had illegally parked at a bus stop. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the passenger refused, pointing a gun and firing at the two NYPD officers.

According to detective Kenny, Jonathan was struck in the torso just below his bullet-restraint vest. His peer shot back striking the suspect in his back. Diller was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera who has 21 prior arrests, and 41-year-old Lindy Jones who also has a criminal background. During the media briefing by police authorities, Mayor Adams revealed that Jones had a gun arrest back in April 2023.

"April 2023, less than a year, a gun charge, back on the street. This is what you call not a crime problem, a recidivist problem. Same bad people doing bad things to good people. Less than a year, he's back on the streets with another gun," he added.

As per his records, in 2021, Rivera was released after serving a five-year sentence behind bars for the possession of controlled substance. He also served a prison sentence from 2011 to 2014 over a first-degree assault charge. Jones also has 14 prior arrests including a 10-year sentence for attempted murder and robbery.

As per NYPD statement, they recovered a handgun from the crime scene. However, they did not elaborate on the condition of the two suspects. The second officer was taken to the hospital with tinnitus.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban remarked Diller was "shot doing the job we asked him to do," adding:

"He put himself in harm's way. He went toward the danger, all to keep the people we serve safe and to protect his fellow New Yorkers."

Jonathan Diller has made 70 arrests during his time in force. He is survived by his wife and daughter.