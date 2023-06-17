Why is Casanova in jail? Rapper gets face slashed during prison altercation

American rapper Casanova, who is currently awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges, had his face slashed in a prison altercation on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The incident took place at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, New Jersey just days after the Don't Run singer denounced his gang affiliations.

According to NBC New York, the correctional facility officers reported that his face was "slashed with a weapon by another inmate" named Ulysses Lugo. However, the Brooklyn-born musician retaliated and attacked Lugo with the help of others. Prison officers found both Casanova and Lugo covered in blood.

"Inmate Lugo, you couldn’t see his face because he was saturated in blood… His whole face was saturated in blood, and his whole uniform was saturated in blood," said one of the officers at the scene.

However, Anthony Puglisi, an Essex County spokesperson maintained that it was a "minor incident" and "whether weapons were employed is under investigation."

Casanova has been incarcerated since December 2020 for affiliations with Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang

FBI New York @NewYorkFBI We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. https://t.co/W38fCnBFpt

On December 1, 2020, federal authorities shared social media posts seeking help to locate the 36-year-old rapper in connection to their 18-person indictment against the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. The members were charged with "racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud offenses.

A day later, Casanova a.k.a. Caswell 'Cas' Senior surrendered.

The indictment contained 16 charges for various crimes committed in Poughkeepsie, Peekskill, and New York City. Among the 18 men, one named Brandon Soto was charged with the murder of a minor that occurred on September 21, 2020, in Poughkeepsie.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss stated:

"Members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Although Cas initially maintained his innocence, he pleaded guilty to counts of racketeering conspiracy and narcotics on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was the 13th of the 18 defendants to make the move.

Just days before the unfortunate incident, Casanova wrote to Judge Philip Halpern, renouncing his ties with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. In his emotional letter, he admitted to losing his father to cancer and having suicidal thoughts.

"Surviving on Rikers Island and upstate correctional facilities were not easy with racial and gang tension and violence at its height," he said.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper was forced to accept the prosecution's plea deal after "someone snitched on him." He admitted to distributing about 100 kilograms of marijuana and being a "signal caller" for the Gorilla Stone gang. Additionally, he fessed up to being involved in an NYC robbery that left a 36-year-old woman badly injured. He also admitted his involvement in a 2020 shooting in Florida over gambling disputes.

Casanova a.k.a. Caswell 'Cas' Senior (image via Getty Images)

Casanova faces anywhere between 15 years and up to 60 years behind bars. He is currently awaiting his sentence at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark. His next court appearance is set for June 27, 2023.

