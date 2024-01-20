"Ties to literal murderers": Kanye Burzum shirt controversy explored as rapper sparks online backlash 

Rapper Kanye West has garnered immense backlash online after wearing a t-shirt that featured Norwegian black metal band BURZUM’s Varg Vikernes. For those uninitiated, the latter is reportedly a convicted murderer and a neo-Nazi. Many were flabbergasted to see the former sport this merchandise weeks after he apologized for being antisemitic.

Netizens react to Ye's fashion choices

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses antisemitic sentiments. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On Friday, January 19, rapper Kanye “Ye” West posed alongside record producer JPEG Mafia. The former was seen wearing a Kristian “Verg” Vikernes t-shirt and also showed off his new $850K titanium dentures.

This is not the first time Kanye West has been accused of paying tribute to Vikernes. Many speculated that the cover art of his new album, Vultures, also paid tribute to him. Furthermore, critics claimed that the cover resembled Burzum’s own album cover art.

Netizens put Kanye West on blast after he dons Varg Vikernes shirt

Internet users were unimpressed by Ye’s antics. Although some were shocked, others were simply disgusted by his seemingly public support for Vikernes:

Netizens react to Ye's fashion choices

Netizens react to Ye's fashion choices

Netizens react to Ye's fashion choices

Netizens react to Ye's fashion choices

For those unversed, Vikernes was found guilty of burning down numerous Norwegian churches between 1992 and 1993. He was also arrested and convicted of first-degree murder and possession of explosives after stabbing band Mayhem’s guitarist. He claimed that it was in self-defense. However, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which is the maximum under the Norwegian law.

In prison, the metal singer reportedly started the neo-Nazi organization, Norwegian Heathen Front. He went on to write articles in a magazine that promoted the ideology after releasing music albums of similar nature.

In 2013, he was arrested on suspicion of planning acts of terrorism. He also got convicted the following year for inciting racial hatred.

Kanye West faced the internet’s wrath last month after wearing a KKK-like hood

Last month, the Famous singer hosted an album listening event where he was seen wearing a Ku Klux Klan type-hood. He also faced backlash for his lyrics:

“How am I anti-Semitic? I just f*cked a Jewish b*tch?”

After repeatedly making several allegedly antisemitic remarks on various platforms, he issued an apology in Hebrew on Instagram, which many believed to be generated by Artificial Intelligence. West’s statement read:

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

It was also revealed that Kanye West filmed a 40-minute apology video for the Jewish community. TMZ revealed that at certain instances, it was “impossible to decode what he was saying.”

As per The News International, West reportedly took to issuing an apology after facing pressure from his wife Bianca Censori.