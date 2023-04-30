Tiffany Acuna: Charges explored as Florida nurse defrauds Alzheimer's patient and steals $7k

Florida-based nurse Tiffany Acuna has been charged with using the identity of an Alzheimer's patient to get financial help for her plastic surgery. Acuna was arrested on April 28 and charges of fraud and grand theft were imposed on her.

She was employed at American In-Home Care, a nurse registry company, as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN). She was suspended on April 4, 2023, when the investigation into the case was launched. She was then arrested and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail. She was soon released on bail.

When the investigation was first launched, Acuna denied the accusations and said that all those who knew her were aware that she would never commit such a crime. She reportedly told police officers that she was permitted by the patient to use her identity for credit card and surgery charges.

Tiffany Acuna approached the victim and her husband to try and save herself from criminal charges

As per Fox News, Tiffany Acuna used the name of an Alzheimer's patient to acquire a credit card and pay around $7,000 for her skin-tightening plasma operation and arm liposuction that took place in November last year.

The victim filed a complaint to the authorities after she received a credit card bill worth $7,160.11 on April 4, 2023, as her husband believed that her card was stolen. When the investigation began, Acuna spoke to the victim's husband and promised to pay $1,000 per month in exchange for whatever she spent.

Officials soon obtained the documents Acuna submitted at Miami-based Moon Plastic Surgery and according to their statement to the cops, she was permitted by the Alzheimer's patient to use her identity.

After Acuna approached the couple, the victim spoke to her husband, trying to convince him to agree to a loan agreement as Tiffany agreed to pay them in monthly installments. Acuna also went to the victim's house to make her first payment of $1,500 on April 27 and had a contract in her possession.

However, she was arrested by detectives and deputies who were present inside the couple's house.

Who is Tiffany Acuna?

According to Tiffany Acuna's Facebook profile, raised in Salisbury, North Carolina, and has been residing in Eustis, Florida over the last few years. She is fluent in Spanish and English and completed her education at Penn Foster High School before heading to NUC University.

She worked at Medical Assistant Life as a Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) from 2020 to 2021 and at Orlando Family Physicians in July 2020.

She was the Office Manager and Medical Assistant at Ohana Health P.A. and then joined BrightStar Care for a year until 2021. She has worked in the sales section of Boost Mobile and Metro pcs since 2016 and as a cashier at Circle K. She joined the West Volusia Hospital Authority as a Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) in August 2021.

