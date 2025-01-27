TikToker claims Martin Luther King Jr. was a made-up character created by FBI according to Trump's released declassified files

On Thursday, January 23, President Donald Trump passed an executive order suggesting releasing classified files related to the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, and Robert F. Kennedy. This was one of the many executive orders that Trump took after his second presidential tenure began.

Soon after, a TikTok user (@imvantnguyen) claimed that Martin Luther King Jr. was a "made-up character created by the FBI."

"Martin Luther King Jr. was a completely made-up character created by the FBI... This is coming directly from the unclassified files that President Trump released," she claimed in her video.

The TikToker referred to a part of a document, allegedly the declassified files, and continued:

"It completely reveals how Martin Luther King Jr. was selected to be the activist leader, & how they pushed it through mainstream media news to create their narrative."

As per the TikToker, the documents allege that MLK Jr. was "the target of an intensive campaign by the FBI" to "neutralize" him as an activist leader. While the TikToker made such conclusions, other netizens clarified that she concluded it wrong. A user (@35Dabba) tweeted:

"This lady doesn't seem to understand what the word 'neutralize' means they're saying the FBI tried to get rid of him lol."

Nevertheless, the TikToker's video, which made it to X on January 26, gained much traction on the platform, garnering more than 700K views and over 12K likes.

Trump has given 45 days to release the declassified information about RFK & Martin Luther King Jr.

As mentioned, the latest executive order passed on Thursday, January 23, indicated the release of declassified information about the assassinations of RFK, JFK, and MLK Jr. For the unversed, JFK and RFK were assassinated on November 22, 1963, and June 5, 1968, respectively. Meanwhile, MLK Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

According to Trump's orders, a coordinated team consisting of the national intelligence director, the attorney general, and other officials should present a plan within 15 days to reveal the secret details about JFK's assassination. The president gave 45 days for the task in the cases of Martin Luther King Jr. and RFK.

According to the order, the families of the deceased and the general public deserved transparency. According to an article published by Time on January 23, Trump made a similar promise during his first term as president. However, he didn't follow through after the CIA and FBI made several appeals to conceal certain information.

There have been several lurking conspiracy theories about these three assassinations. As for the one related to MLK Jr., his family reportedly never believed that James Earl Ray killed the civil rights activist. According to The Washington Post, Bernice King, MLK Jr.'s daughter, said the same in 2018.

Expand Tweet

His family even filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 1999. In the suit titled "King family v Jowers and other unknown co-conspirators," Loyd Jowers, a restaurant owner, told ABC News that alleged Memphis mobster Frank Liberto paid him $100K to arrange for the assassination.

A Memphis jury even held that Jowers and "conspirators," including "government agencies," were to be held accountable for Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

