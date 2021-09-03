"Begging for a restraining order": TikToker who quit $100,000 job to work for Logan Paul gets savagely trolled online 

TikToker Austin Wallace attempted to approach Logan Paul for a job and the oldest Paul brother turned his offer down. Wallace, 22, stated in a TikTok that he was previously earning $100,000 a year.
In the video Wallace approaches Logan Paul and explains his reasoning for taking drastic measures to work for Paul.
"I wanna act, I wanna do these things, I'm gonna break down right now...I don't know what to do. I did come up here by myself, I do have family but we're not the closest, and I don't have really close friends. You know there's millions of people trying to do what I wanna do."
Towards the end of the video, the TikToker admitted that he saw Logan Paul's point in turning him down. Paul also explained that he was not in a state to mentor anyone.
"I can't be a mentor right now. I'm a f--k up myself."
At the time of its posting, the TikTok quickly went viral on social media. On Twitter, the situation was trending on the main Explore page with over sixteen thousand tweets in response. Wallace also streamed the entire interaction with Paul on his TikTok account.
Netizens react to Logan Paul and Wallace's interaction
Austin Wallace's original video about being asked to be on the Impaulsive podcast has gained over 115 thousand views on TikTok. Wallace was also recently interviewed on an undisclosed podcast about the situation. A clip of the podcast is available on his TikTok page.
Many netizens have criticized the TikToker's decision to want to work with Logan Paul. Some joked about Wallace having to go and "beg for his job back."
One user tweeted:
"Never thought I'd be siding with Logan Paul but everything especially the "I can't be a mentor, I'm a f--- up myself I NEED a mentor" making too much sense right now."
Another user criticized Logan Paul's stagnant acting career:
"Dude wants to be an actor and went to Logan Paul who has a s--t dead acting career? Dude made 100k at 22 years old (insane) makes more than enough money to just invest in acting classes and try and be an actor himself. He wanted a short cut with Logan Paul simple as that."
A third user commented:
"Imagine quitting a 100k job at 22 to try and get a job from Logan Paul who had a 100% to deny. [Then] crying about it on TikTok."
Logan Paul has not commented on the situation at this time. It is unclear on whether the topic will be mentioned in the next episode of his podcast. Wallace did not discuss the embarrassing situation further.
Also read: Who is Emily Brown? All about Rege-Jean Page's girlfriend as couple make appearance at GQ Awards