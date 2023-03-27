"Toilet paper 2.0": Video of Philadelphia residents buying bottled water after chemical spill leaves netizens stunned

Videos of panicked citizens waiting in long lines to purchase bottled water in Philadelphia went viral following a chemical spill in the Delaware River on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

On Friday night, around 8000 gallons of latex-finishing solution spilled into the said river, leaving city officials to make a prompt response that included shutting off the intakes at the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

On Saturday, around 11:30 am, officials sent text alerts to residents to "consider switching to bottled water" to prevent the potential intake of harmful chemicals and toxins. This sent citizens into a hurried frenzy to stack up water.

Ben Ames @BenAmesWx Line at Target to buy bottled water 10 minutes after the city of #Philadelphia sent out an alert regarding a spill in the Delaware River. Line at Target to buy bottled water 10 minutes after the city of #Philadelphia sent out an alert regarding a spill in the Delaware River. https://t.co/4EUpoj3ZBJ

By Sunday, videos of empty shelves and Philadelphians waiting in long queues to buy water were seen across social media platforms. Some posts even showed people going to different states or towns to get water.

The news shocked netizens, who took to Twitter to share their worries for the Philadelphia residents. Many claimed it was like the toilet paper crisis during Covid all over again.

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

Internet users left aghast as chemical spill leaves Philadelphia locals scurrying for drinking water

News of the Delaware River chemical spill left netizens stunned and worried. Twitterati raised questions about those responsible and the city authorities' plan of action.

Exasperated by the frequent chemical spills, some even pointed out the lack of political ownership for negligent lawmaking.

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

They expressed concern as the lack of safe essential amenities like water was troublesome in the long run, and prayed for a quick resolution.

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

Looking at people waiting in line to buy water, many expressed dread for those who wouldn't be able to buy bottled water, like the poor and homeless. One even brought up animals at the Philadelphia Zoo. User @Selisa0 stated:

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

Here are some more responses seen online:

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

A comment reacting to the water crisis (Image via Twitter /@StephHoover8)

Philadelphia city officials give an update on the situation

The website for the city's water department states that the Delaware River provides water for more than two million people.

Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability, stated that there was "no contamination in the Philadelphia water system," and that the water was safe for consumption, including cooking, "until at least 11:50 pm on Monday, March 27."

Rich Negrin of the Department of Environmental Protection stated that they are closely monitoring water toxicity levels and would hold the "responsible party accountable."

Poll : 0 votes