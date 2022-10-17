WATCH: Harry Styles Chicago water bottle incident on stage goes viral, singer’s response leaves fans in splits

American pop star Harry Styles was recently performing at a show in Chicago when he was hit with a bottle. Styles, who is on his Love On tour, was talking to the audience when someone flung a bottle at him, which hit him on his crotch. Styles decided to react to the situation in a humorous way. Handling the situation sportingly, he told the audience,

“Well that’s unfortunate”

Styles, seemingly in pain, later shook his legs off and said:

“Ok, shake it off.”

He also jumped up and down, trying to get rid of the pain. Following his reaction, the audience burst into laughter.

Fans react to Harry Styles’ hilarious reaction when he got hit with a bottle

It is not unknown for the audience to throw things at performers, but Harry Styles is known to take things in his stride and get the best out of all situations for his audience. This was evident from his reaction when the bottle hit him, and he did not get angry.

Within minutes of the bottle getting thrown at him, Styles' reaction to the incident won the hearts of the audience, who cheered him on. He also received various hilarious reactions online from fans who commended him for being hilarious.

𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒆 @glambygab LOL right in the sweet spot LOL right in the sweet spot https://t.co/kCvhCroHgJ

XxDeimos13xX @XxDeimos13xX @TheHarryNews 🤣 so NOT okay to be throwing things at people. I don’t care who they are. However, that was some kickass handling with humour. 🏻 I might have to take a moment to listen to some of his music now. 🤣 so NOT okay to be throwing things at people. I don’t care who they are. However, that was some kickass handling with humour.🏻 I might have to take a moment to listen to some of his music now. @TheHarryNews 😂😂🤣 so NOT okay to be throwing things at people. I don’t care who they are. However, that was some kickass handling with humour. 👏🏻 I might have to take a moment to listen to some of his music now. 😆

🦇rachel🦇libra season🦇 @keyofB_Platt @TheHarryNews he handles this like an absolute pro oh my gosh @TheHarryNews he handles this like an absolute pro oh my gosh

Some fans also pointed out that Styles has been hit with things several times on stage and is used to this behavior by certain fans.

Mel 💙 ||| Pushing 20 💌 @Mel_t13s @keyofB_Platt

Seriously everything he does I always see him getting thrown something in the balls is so funny actually @TheHarryNews Hes just been hit so many times he's used to it at this pointSeriously everything he does I always see him getting thrown something in the balls is so funny actually @keyofB_Platt @TheHarryNews Hes just been hit so many times he's used to it at this pointSeriously everything he does I always see him getting thrown something in the balls is so funny actually

Stolisue @Stolisue3 @TheHarryNews Omg I love him even more now!! @TheHarryNews Omg I love him even more now!!

SheilaBell53 @SheBeSweeeet @TheHarryNews He’s more generous & Pro than deserved! WTH is WRONG with PEOPLE? @TheHarryNews He’s more generous & Pro than deserved! WTH is WRONG with PEOPLE?😢

magnificent Maria 101 @101Magnificent @TheHarryNews Why do people do this. Over the years he has been hit with multiple things, he is a truly talented and amazing artist, someone could seriously hurt him one day. STOP being so childish! @TheHarryNews Why do people do this. Over the years he has been hit with multiple things, he is a truly talented and amazing artist, someone could seriously hurt him one day. STOP being so childish!

Earlier, Harry Styles was hit with chicken nuggets during a performance

This is not the first time Harry Styles has been hit with something while performing on stage. Earlier this year, when the As It Was singer was performing in New York, cold chicken nuggets were thrown at him. Styles reacted to the chicken nuggets and said:

"Very interesting, very interesting approach."

Holding a piece of chicken in his hand, he told the crowd:

"Who threw the chicken nugget? It's another chicken nugget."

The crowd asked Styles to eat the chicken nugget. In response, Harry Styles said:

"I don't eat chicken, sorry. First of all, this is cold and I'm assuming very old."

He threw the nugget back into the crowd, assumingly at the fan who threw it at him and said:

"Don't eat it. Now its on the floor. Don't go looking for it, we'll get you another nugget.”

More about Harry Styles’ Love On Tour

Styles kickstarted his Love On tour in September last year. The tour has seven legs which spread over the course of 22 months. He started his international tour in June, with the tour becoming one of the first full-capacity indoor arena concert cycles to happen in the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In May this year, Styles released his third studio album, Harry’s House, on Columbia Records. The album received a phenomenal response and had the best first-week sales in Styles’ career. It also debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming the fastest-selling album of 2022 in the country.

Harry's House also debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, making it the largest opening week of 2022 in the United States. It also peaked in various countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

